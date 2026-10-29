Video: Watch Josh O'Connor in GOLDEN BOY Clip at National Theatre Live

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GOLDEN BOY, the Almeida Theatre production starring Josh O'Connor, is the subject of a new clip featuring O'Connor alongside Daniel Mays, released by National Theatre Live ahead of the production's cinema broadcast. The footage offers a glimpse of the production before it reaches cinemas worldwide from November 5, 2026.

Written by Clifford Odets, GOLDEN BOY is set in 1930s New York during the Depression and centers on Joe Bonaparte, a violinist who turns to professional boxing in pursuit of fame and fortune. The production explores what Joe is willing to sacrifice and who he becomes as he is pushed to choose between music and the ring.

The production, directed by Olivier Award winner Sam Yates, played a sold-out run at London's Almeida Theatre and is filmed live with a string quartet performing on stage. National Theatre Live will broadcast the production to cinemas internationally beginning November 5, 2026, with venue listings available through NT Live's ticketing site.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 07 Hrs 34 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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