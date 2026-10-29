Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Watch Josh O'Connor in GOLDEN BOY Clip at National Theatre Live
The cinema broadcast captures the Almeida Theatre run with a live string quartet on stage.
GOLDEN BOY, the Almeida Theatre production starring Josh O'Connor, is the subject of a new clip featuring O'Connor alongside Daniel Mays, released by National Theatre Live ahead of the production's cinema broadcast. The footage offers a glimpse of the production before it reaches cinemas worldwide from November 5, 2026.
Written by Clifford Odets, GOLDEN BOY is set in 1930s New York during the Depression and centers on Joe Bonaparte, a violinist who turns to professional boxing in pursuit of fame and fortune. The production explores what Joe is willing to sacrifice and who he becomes as he is pushed to choose between music and the ring.
The production, directed by Olivier Award winner Sam Yates, played a sold-out run at London's Almeida Theatre and is filmed live with a string quartet performing on stage. National Theatre Live will broadcast the production to cinemas internationally beginning November 5, 2026, with venue listings available through NT Live's ticketing site.
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