Ipswich Launches Ten-Year Culture and Heritage Strategy
The strategy, developed by We Are Ipswich, outlines five connected ambitions to make culture more accessible across the town.
Ipswich has announced a new ten-year Culture & Heritage Strategy outlining plans to strengthen the town's arts and cultural sector, expand opportunities for community participation and support economic development through 2036.
The Ipswich Culture & Heritage Strategy 2026–36 was developed on behalf of the town by We Are Ipswich, an independent collective of local arts and heritage organisations. The strategy establishes a shared framework for cultural organisations, artists, community groups, education providers, businesses and public bodies to collaborate on the town's cultural future.
Developed by Amy Vaughan of Fringe Culture Ltd, with support from Kath Cockshaw and local freelancers, the strategy draws on consultations with residents, artists and cultural organisations, as well as research into participation, investment and challenges facing the town.
The plan identifies five priorities: improving access to cultural opportunities across Ipswich's neighborhoods; involving young people in shaping the town's cultural future; strengthening collaboration between communities and institutions; integrating culture and heritage into regeneration and urban planning; and providing greater support for creative professionals, freelancers and arts organisations.
The strategy also acknowledges existing inequalities in access to cultural opportunities and seeks to address barriers to participation while building on Ipswich's established arts organisations, heritage sites and
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