THE GUILTY FEMINIST: LIVE Comes to Royal Albert Hall

The Guilty Feminist podcast is a comedy phenomenon with over 60 million downloads since it first launched in December 2015. Hosted by comedian Deborah Frances-White, the world famous podcast is currently travelling the UK with a special touring version of the show and is now set to take London by storm with their biggest and most spectacular live show to date.

On Sunday 7th July 2019, The Guilty Feminist: Live will play an extra special matinee performance at one of the city's most iconic and legendary venues, the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. With an incredible line up of very special guests (to be announced shortly), this riotous and uplifting show is this summer's must-see event for all guilty feminists!

Tickets for The Guilty Feminist: Live at The Royal Albert Hall go on general sale at 10am on Friday 10th May from www.guiltyfeminist.com. An exclusive presale for subscribers to The Guilty Feminist mailing list will be on sale from Wednesday 8th May at 12pm.

The Guilty Feminist sees comedian Deborah Frances-White and her esteemed guests discuss their noble goals as 21st century feminists and their own hypocrisies and insecurities which undermine those goals.

The Guilty Feminist: Live tour sees Deborah joined by some of her favourite comedy and musical guests for a celebration of how far we've come, and a conversation about what still very much needs to be done. Special guests joining Deborah on the 23 date UK tour throughout May and June include comedians Bridget Christie, Jenny Eclair, Sindhu Vee, Jess Robinson, Rachel Parris, Felicity Ward and many more. As well as top comedy and musical talent, Deborah has invited a range of local activists and charities to join her on-stage panel as they delve in to a myriad of topics facing us today. For all dates and guest details see www.guiltyfeminist.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.





