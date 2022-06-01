THE GLASS MENAGERIE Leads June's Top 10 New London Shows

June signals the start of a fantastic summer of theatre in London. From the West End Debut of Amy Adams, to a sequel to Ibsen, to a revival of one of Matthew Bourne's most exciting works, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. The Glass Menagerie, Duke of York's Theatre

Excitement is building to see six-time Academy Award nominated actress Amy Adams as she makes her West End debut in a new production of Tennessee Williams' celebrated memory play, The Glass Menagerie directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Shattered by her husband's abandonment, Amanda Wingfield's focus remains locked on her future security and that of her children, Tom and Laura. Her determination collides with her children's dreams and ambitions. While Tom feels trapped by his life in St Louis, the pressure Amanda forces upon her daughter to secure her future is crushing both their relationship and Laura's fragile self-esteem. As attentions quickly turn to securing a suitor for Laura, the fine thread that connects dignity to desperation is pulled taut.

Until 27 August. Book Tickets Here.

2. The Car Man, Royal Albert Hall

Buckle up! Matthew Bourne's The Car Man is back!

Based on Bizet'sa?? Carmen,a??The Car Man will feature an expanded company of 65 dancers and musicians, a live orchestra and epic new designs, in a spectacular new staging for the Royal Albert Hall's 150th anniversary.

The 19th Century Spanish cigarette factory becomes a greasy garage-diner in 1960s America where a small-town's dreams are shattered by the arrival of a handsome stranger. Fuelled by heat and desire, the inhabitants are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

Matthew Bourne's a??vivid storytelling combines with one of the most passionately dramatic scores ever written,a??with musical arrangements bya??Terry Davies a??featuring Rodion Shchedrin's "Carmen Suite" (after Bizet's Carmen),a??to create a dance event like no other.

9-19 June. Book Tickets Here.

3. The Gunpowder Plot, Tower Vaults

The Gunpowder Plot is a thrilling new immersive experience which takes place in a purpose-designed space in Tower Vaults, at the Tower of London.

Experience history like never before, as you enter London in 1605: a city divided, where the peace of the nation balances on a knife edge. With Tom Felton appearing as Guy Fawkes, your mission is to go undercover and unmask the mysterious figures behind history's most infamous plot. But when you're surrounded by 'traitors' who can you trust?

8 June -4 September. Book Tickets Here.

4. Circus Abysinnia: Tulu, Underbelly Festival, Earls Court

As part of the Underbelly Festival, a dazzling display of speed, skill and flight lands in Earls Court until 18 June. Following their acclaimed production of Ethiopian Dreams, Circus Abyssinia returns with the exhilarating London premiere of their second production Tulu.



The first circus company created by and for Ethiopian artists, this show celebrates the true tale of an Ethiopian Olympic icon, Derartu Tulu. This is an unmissable showcase of superhuman strength; a blend of breathtaking contortion, awe-inspiring acrobatics, and mesmerising fire-juggling with a rocking, exuberant soundtrack.

Until 18 June. Book Tickets Here.

5. King Lear, Shakespeare's Globe

See one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies in its authentic setting. King Lear touches on family, loyalty, betrayal and aging in searingly sharp detail.

Twenty-five years after their original, ground-breaking production, internationally lauded Director, Helena Kaut-Howson, Marcello Magni, and acclaimed actor Kathryn Hunter reunite to bring King Lear to a new generation. Kathryn reclaims the title role, with Artistic Director Michelle Terry as Cordelia and Fool.

10-24 June. Book Tickets Here.

6. Mad House, Ambassadors Theatre

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, David Harbour and Bill Pullman star in Mad House, a dark and funny new play by Theresa Rebeck, running at the Ambassadors Theatre for a strictly limited season.

In rural Pennsylvania, Michael has returned to his childhood home to look after his dying father. His siblings Ned and Pam soon arrive, determind to work out how much money Dad actually has left and how they're getting their hands on it.

15 June-4 September. Book Tickets Here.

7. Starcrossed, Wilton's Music Hall

What if Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet had told a different story? Tybalt and Mercutio are famously sworn enemies, but also secret lovers, drawn together by an unexpected love and passion that cannot be ignored...or admitted.

Starcrossed received critical acclaim in the US when it premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2019.

With Connor Delves as Mercutio, Tommy Sim'aan as Tybalt and Gethin Alderman as The Player, Starcrossed promises to be a fresh twist on one of the world's most famous love stories

1-25 June. Book Tickets Here.

8. The Haunting of Susan A, King's Head Theatre

Kings Head Theatre's artistic director Mark Ravenhill prepares to share the story of London's oldest pub theatre. Drawing on the traditions of a classic ghost story, there are other stories and other memories hidden in the space, with echoes of a trauma from the past are pushing to manifest on stage.

Engrained within the fabric of North London's creative culture for over 50 years, The Haunting of Susan A is an intriguing, site-responsive piece that invites you to become a part of local history.

1-26 June. Book Tickets Here.

9. Samson e Delila, Royal Opera House

Multi-Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones returns to The Royal Opera to stage this spectacular fin-de-siècle masterpiece, not performed at Covent Garden since 2004. Elīna Garanča stars as the Philistine Dalila, SeokJong Baek as the inspiring Jewish hero Samson and Antonio Pappano conducts the full forces of the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

Pious restraint comes face to face with sensuous hedonism in Camille Saint-Saëns's grand-opera retelling of the Bible story of Samson and Delilah. This should be an unforgettable revival.

Until 19 June. Book Tickets Here.

10. A Doll's House, Part 2, Donmar Warehouse

Finally, we have Lucas Hnath's intriguing follow-up to Ibsen's masterpiece. Fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling marriage, she's back with an urgent request. But first she must face the family she left behind.

Directed by James Macdonald, with a cast led by double Olivier Award-winner Noma Dumezweni, this promises to be a must-see show.

10 June-6 August. Book Tickets Here.

