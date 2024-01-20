THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Announces Cast for World-Premiere Production

THE FINELLIS MUSICAL which premieres in London with a strictly limited season of 16 performances at Wonderville has announced that casting is now complete.

The cast includes MIKE STERLING, best known for his West End performances as both The Phantom in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES stars as the GOODFELLAS-obsessed Agent, Juergen Drahtseil. LISA GORGIN (BBC's EASTENDERS; SAUCY JACK AND THE SPACE VIXENS, FOOTLOOSE, & THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (all West End) stars as Tina Finelli. MARK JANICELLO is reprising his starring role in THE FINELLIS MOVIE as Tony Finelli. They are joined by MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER (ITV's Funny Woman) in his double role of Pete Finelli/Mr. Big. Musical veteran COLETTE KELLY (Original London cast of both HAIR and GREASE) makes a welcome return to the West End as family matriarch, Bea Finelli. ANNA MARÍA and PIPPA JULIET will star as Tony and Tina's much-put-upon daughters, Lola and Lena Finelli. CHIARA DE PALO, FRANZ-XAVER ZELLER and JAKE POLLICINO will be playing Nonna, Agent Schmitt, and Young Tony Finelli, respectively. Rounding out the cast is transgender actress MARKIE THOMPSON as nightclub owner Eva Klein.

SYNOPSIS:

It's MRS. DOUBTFIRE meets GOODFELLAS. American singer Tony Finelli spends 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. Our story begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

Based on the award-winning comedy, THE FINELLIS MOVIE (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV), the show has book and lyrics by Mark Janicello and music by Ulf Weidmann.

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale now, and available on TodayTix and Fever. Boasting a top ticket price of only £26.50, THE FINELLIS MUSICAL ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.