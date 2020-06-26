THE DA VINCI CODE Will Make its World Premiere On Stage With a UK Tour in 2021
The Da Vinci Code, Dan Brown's blockbuster novel that captivated the world, is to become an epic stage thriller. It will make its World Premiere on a UK Tour in 2021, opening at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Saturday 3 April 2021, and touring throughout the year.
The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.
Based on the best-selling novel of this century, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon and uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2,000 years.
Dan Brown said: "I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show."
The Da Vinci Code is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff (Flowers For Mrs Harris, Birdsong) and Duncan Abel (The Girl on the Train), and will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who most recently directed the acclaimed new West End musical, & Juliet.
Luke Sheppard said: "Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery."
The Da Vinci Code is produced by Simon Friend (The Girl On The Train, Life Of Pi).
For further information, see www.davincicodeonstage.com
Tour Dates
3 - 10 April
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
Box Office: 020 3285 6000
12 - 17 April
Hull New Theatre
Box Office: 01482 300 306
19 - 24 April
Oxford Playhouse
Box Office: 01865 305305
26 April - 1 May
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
Box Office: 01483 440 000
3 - 8 May
Bath Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01225 448844
10 - 15 May
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Box Office: 01242 572573
17 - 22 May
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Box Office: 08448 11 21 21
24 - 29 May
Richmond Theatre
Box Office: 03330 096 690
www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre
31 May - 5 June
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Box Office: 023 8071 1811
7 - 12 June
Coventry Belgrade Theatre
Box Office: 024 7655 3055
14 - 19 June
Grand Theatre, Leeds
Box Office: 0844 848 2700
21 - 26 June
Theatre Royal, Nottingham
Box Office: 0115 989 5555
28 June - 3 July
New Theatre, Cardiff
Box Office: 029 2087 8889
5 - 10 July
Norwich Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01603 630 000
12 - 17 July
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
Box Office: 0114 249 6000
19 - 24 July
Milton Keynes Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 7652
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
26 - 31 July
Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
Box Office: 01902 429212
30 Aug - 4 Sept
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
Box Office: 01752 267 222
6 - 11 Sept
Shrewsbury Severn Theatre
Box Office: 01743 281281
13 -18 Sept
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Box Office: 01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
20 -25 Sept
King's Theatre, Glasgow
Box Office: 0844 871 7648
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
27 Sept - 2 Oct
King's Theatre, Edinburgh
Box Office: 0131 529 6000
4 -9 Oct
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Box Office: 0116 242 3595
11 -16 Oct
Brighton Theatre Royal
Box Office: 0333 009 6690
www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
18 - 23 Oct
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Box office: 0844 871 3011
www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
25 - 30 Oct
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Box Office: 0844 871 7645
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
1 - 6 Nov
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Box Office: 01322 220000
8 - 13 Nov
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Box Office: 01604 624811
15 - 20 Nov
The Lowry, Salford
Box Office: 0343 208 6000
22 - 27 Nov
Malvern Theatre
Box Office: 01684 892277