THE DA VINCI CODE Will Make its World Premiere On Stage With a UK Tour in 2021

The Da Vinci Code, Dan Brown's blockbuster novel that captivated the world, is to become an epic stage thriller. It will make its World Premiere on a UK Tour in 2021, opening at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Saturday 3 April 2021, and touring throughout the year.

The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Based on the best-selling novel of this century, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon and uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2,000 years.

Dan Brown said: "I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show."

The Da Vinci Code is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff (Flowers For Mrs Harris, Birdsong) and Duncan Abel (The Girl on the Train), and will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who most recently directed the acclaimed new West End musical, & Juliet.

Luke Sheppard said: "Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery."

The Da Vinci Code is produced by Simon Friend (The Girl On The Train, Life Of Pi).

For further information, see www.davincicodeonstage.com

Tour Dates

3 - 10 April

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Box Office: 020 3285 6000

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

12 - 17 April

Hull New Theatre

Box Office: 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

19 - 24 April

Oxford Playhouse

Box Office: 01865 305305

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

26 April - 1 May

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Box Office: 01483 440 000

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

3 - 8 May

Bath Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01225 448844

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

10 - 15 May

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Box Office: 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

17 - 22 May

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

24 - 29 May

Richmond Theatre

Box Office: 03330 096 690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

31 May - 5 June

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Box Office: 023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

7 - 12 June

Coventry Belgrade Theatre

Box Office: 024 7655 3055

www.belgrade.co.uk

14 - 19 June

Grand Theatre, Leeds

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

21 - 26 June

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

28 June - 3 July

New Theatre, Cardiff

Box Office: 029 2087 8889

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

5 - 10 July

Norwich Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01603 630 000

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

12 - 17 July

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

19 - 24 July

Milton Keynes Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 7652

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

26 - 31 July

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Box Office: 01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

30 Aug - 4 Sept

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Box Office: 01752 267 222

www.theatreroyal.com

6 - 11 Sept

Shrewsbury Severn Theatre

Box Office: 01743 281281

www.theatresevern.co.uk

13 -18 Sept

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Box Office: 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

20 -25 Sept

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Box Office: 0844 871 7648

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

27 Sept - 2 Oct

King's Theatre, Edinburgh

Box Office: 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

4 -9 Oct

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

11 -16 Oct

Brighton Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

18 - 23 Oct

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Box office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

25 - 30 Oct

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Box Office: 0844 871 7645

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

1 - 6 Nov

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Box Office: 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

8 - 13 Nov

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Box Office: 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

15 - 20 Nov

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

22 - 27 Nov

Malvern Theatre

Box Office: 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

