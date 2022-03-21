THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY - A MUSICAL FABLE to Get Development Workshop

Pint of Wine Theatre Company has announced a development workshop of Tim Connor and Susannah Pearse's new musical 'The Bridge of San Luis Rey - A Musical Fable'. This new musical is adapted from Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, by permission of The Wilder Family LLC.



Hundreds of people cross the bridge of San Luis Rey every day. Until the unthinkable happens: the bridge collapses and five strangers plunge into the gorge below. But was the accident the hand of fate or an act of God? A life-affirming musical fable about the fragility of life.



Tim Connor and Susannah Pearse are an award-winning musical theatre writing team. Their credits include 'The Stationmaster' (University of Chichester Conservatoire) and 'Ever Onward' (The Other Palace).



An invitation-only performance will be held 25 March 2022.

Principal casting includes: Asha Banks ('Spring Awakening', Almeida Theatre and 'The Boy In The Dress'), Tiago Dhondt-Bamberger, Marc Elliott ('Urinetown', 'The History Boys' and 'Eastenders'), Kaisa Hammarlund ('Fun Home', Young Vic and 'She Loves Me', Sheffield Crucible), Abiona Omonua ('Caroline, Or Change' and 'Guys and Dolls', The Royal Exchange) Eve Polycarpou ('In the Heights' and 'The Threepenny Opera', National Theatre), Martin Callaghan ('Curtains' and 'Chicago') Celinde Schoenmaker ('Les MisÃ©rables', 'Phantom of the Opera' and 'The Light in the Piazza') and Jo Servi ('Dreamgirls' and 'The Color Purple' (Leicester Curve)).



The workshop will be directed by Richard Fitch (Associate Director of 'Back To The Future: The

Musical'), with musical direction by Joe Bunker ('The Rink', Southwark Playhouse, 'Spring

Awakening,' Almeida Theatre) and Guitar and Charango by John Gregson ('Caroline, Or Change' and 'Prince Of Egypt').

Tim Connor (composer and lyricist) is an award-winning theatre songwriter whose credits include 'Heart of Winter' (Crazy Coqs), 'The Stationmaster' (University of Chichester Conservatoire) and 'Ever Onward' (The Other Palace).



Susannah Pearse (book) is a writer and composer whose credits include 'The Stationmaster'

(University of Chichester Conservatoire), 'Ever Onward' (The Other Palace), 'Jabberwocky' (BYMT/The Other Palace) and 'Treasure Island' (Bolton Octagon).



Producer of Pint of Wine Theatre, Blake Klein said: "We are incredibly excited to support the continued development of this epic, new musical. We very much look forward to taking this musical to the next stage through this workshop."



Pint of Wine Theatre Company is an innovative theatre company providing opportunities for artists, technicians and practitioners to challenge the conventions on how theatre should be presented. We look to be disruptive in what is understood of, and expected from, the UK Theatre. Pint of Wine

Theatre presented the UK premiere production of Michael John LaChiusa's 'Queen of the Mist' in 2019 and has recently supported the development of a number of new musicals.



THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY - A Musical Fable

Adapted from the novel by Thornton Wilder

A private workshop by permission of The Wilder Family LLC