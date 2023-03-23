Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BAND'S VISIT, OKLAHOMA! and More Will Perform at the 2023 Olivier Awards

The ceremony will take place Sunday 2 April 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  
THE BAND'S VISIT, OKLAHOMA! and More Will Perform at the 2023 Olivier Awards

The 2023 Olivier Awards have officially announced the shows performing in this year's ceremony. The Awards will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.

There will be performances from all of the Mastercard Best New Musical nominees - The Band's Visit, Standing At The Sky's Edge, Sylvia and Tammy Faye. There will also be performances from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! and Sister Act, both nominated for Magic Radio Best Musical Revival.

Additionally, there will be performances from Disney's Newsies, whose choreographer Matt Cole is nominated for the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer, multi-Olivier winner The Book Of Mormon will be celebrating with a performance marking 10 years in the West End. Special Award winner, Dame Arlene Phillips, will be honoured on the night with a special performance from Grease the Musical.

The Olivier Awards continues its partnership with ITV, which will broadcast a highlights programme the same evening at 10:15pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The full ceremony will be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall on Magic Radio, the Official Radio Partner, hosted by Ruthie Henshall and Alice Arnold from 6pm. Viewers from outside the UK can tune in on Official London Theatre's YouTube channel.

TikTok will also be hosting a live stream on the Green Carpet, with theatre performer and content creator Hannah Lowther (Heathers, Snow White: Pantomime, SpongeBob: The Musical) as their host.



