Book by 11 June for the show at Theatre Royal Haymarket
An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. But did he jump or was he thrown?
As the police prepare for an inquiry into the incident, an unhinged showman known only as the Maniac is arrested and brought into the station.
Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for Accidental Death of an Anarchist
Was £40 - Now £25
Was £52 - Now £35
Was £78 - Now £45
Was £88- Now £55
Valid on Monday - Thursday performances from 12th June 2023 - 20th July 2023
(Excl. Friday - Saturday)
Accidental Death of an Anarchist is at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 12 June - 9 September
