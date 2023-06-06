Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST

An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. But did he jump or was he thrown?

As the police prepare for an inquiry into the incident, an unhinged showman known only as the Maniac is arrested and brought into the station.

Was £40 - Now £25
Was £52 - Now £35
Was £78 - Now £45
Was £88- Now £55


Valid on Monday - Thursday performances from 12th June 2023 - 20th July 2023
(Excl. Friday - Saturday)

Accidental Death of an Anarchist is at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 12 June - 9 September

Full Programming Set for FUSE International 2023 Photo
Full Programming Set for FUSE International 2023

The streets of Kingston-Upon-Thames will be buzzing this summer as FUSE International returns with 50 events spanning theatre, dance, cabaret, comedy, music and visual arts as the annual international celebration of live performance and creativity returns.

Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre Photo
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour

The cast has been set for Lolita Chakrabarti’s Olivier Award-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi. See where Life of Pi is performing, and learn how to purchase tickets!

PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July Photo
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July

PlayFight, an unflinching look at the adultification of young Black males, will transfer to the West End’s Seven Dials Playhouse from The Pleasance this summer. This poignant and vital production explores how racism within education systems and wider communities has a dangerous effect on young Black people’s lives, sometimes resulting in pushing them towards crime.

