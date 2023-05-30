Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for 42ND STREET at Sadler's Wells

Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets From £25 for 42nd Street

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show… and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

Was £54 - Now £25
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55

Valid on Tuesday - Friday evening performances and Sunday matinee performances from 05th June 2023 - 27th July 2023.
(Excl. All other performances)





CHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden Peoples Theatre in June Photo
CHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden People's Theatre in June

Cheesy Cheesy Catchy Mousey will run Friday 23rd - Sunday 25th June, 7pm at Camden People's Theatre.

Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!

What do you get when you have a ballet dancer who dreams of making it professionally and showing the world that guys can dance too?  You have a real-life Billy Elliot story, which is happening to someone who played the titular role of Billy on the West End back home in the UK, and is now here in the US studying and training in professional ballet making his dancing dreams a reality! Not only does he dance, but he has done a few acting roles as well and even participated in a professional opera as a dancer. He is taking the role, and making it his real-life story!   At the end of the musical, we see Billy leaving his home and family to head off for training at the Royal Ballet School, so this is like getting to see the story continue beyond the stage!  Broadway World Detroit got a chance to catch up with Brodie Donougher, the last person to play the role of Billy, and see what he’s up to since his days on the West End stage 7 years ago!

Review: BLACK PANTHER IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: BLACK PANTHER IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Conducted by Anthony Parnther (isn’t that the perfect name to lead this specific venture?), this European premiere features Massamba Diop on the talking drum, an instrument essential to the score. Diop, who performed the original tracks for director Ryan Coogler, is a force of nature. After a beautiful introduction by Parnther (who surprisingly does a cracking impression of James Earl Jones as Mufasa!), Diop gave a taster for what was to come: a vibrant tattoo that goes hand in hand with masterful storytelling, filling the Hall effortlessly.

Review: SMITE: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY, CRYPT Photo
Review: SMITE: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY, CRYPT

Few words grab the attention like murder. And few genres outside immersive theatre can pull you physically into a specific time and place. So why aren’t there more immersive murder productions like this one?


