Stratford East Reveals Lineup Of New Shows And Events For 2024

Award-winning writer, director and choreographer Lanre Malaolu will stage Now, I See, the second instalment of a trilogy that fuses movement, song and text to excavate and celebrate the truth of being a Black man in contemporary Britain. Friday 10 May – Saturday 01 June 2024 (Press Night: Thursday 16 May 2024, 7pm)

As previously announced, Stratford East will revive its hit Windrush ska musical The Big Life, 20 years after it premiered at the venue and transferred to the West End. With book by Paul Sirett and EastEnders star Tameka Empson, lyrics by Paul Sirett and music by Paul Joseph, this new production will be directed by Tinuke Craig (The Color Purple). Set and Costume Design is by Jasmine Swan, Lighting Design by Elliot Griggs, Sound Design by Emma Laxton, Choreography by Ingrid Mackinnon, Musical Direction by Ian Oakley and Casting by Jacob Sparrow. Friday 16 February – Saturday 30 March 2024 (Press Night: Thursday 22 February 2024, 7pm)

Comedy, improv and music will also continue in 2024 with further one-night events bringing the best entertainment and talent to East London:

Live at Stratford East with Bridget Christie – Friday 19 January 2024, 7.30pm

Chineke! String Quartet– Friday 26 January 2024, 7.30pm

An Evening of Motown – Friday 2 February 2024, 7.30pm

Jeff Innocent: Smart Casual – Saturday 6 April 2024, 2.30pm and 8pm

Stratford East is also proud to announce new free membership schemes - Young Royalty, for 18-25 year olds, and Local Royalty, for those living and working in specific East London postcodes. Young Royalty members will get access to £12 tickets for Stratford East productions. Local Royalty is for those who live or work in Newham or have an E3, E9, E10, E11, E15 or E20 postcode. Local Royalty members will get access to £15 tickets for Stratford East productions.

Priority booking for Stratford East members and customers with access requirements opens on Tuesday 31 October at 12pm. Public booking opens on Thursday 02 November at 12pm.

Speaking about the Young Royalty and Local Royalty free membership schemes Eleanor Lang, Executive Director of Stratford East, said, “We are delighted to be expanding our Local Royalty and Young Royalty schemes ahead of our 140th anniversary in 2024. Stratford East is and has always been a theatre for East London and has always been committed to ensuring access for young people to the arts. Now, more than ever, we felt it was important to commit to making access to theatre more affordable for our community.”

Speaking about Now, I See, Lanre Malaolu said, “The themes and questions in Now, I See are ones I've held close to my heart for what feels like a lifetime. Writing the first draft was a profoundly transformative experience, both creatively and emotionally. It connects to fundamental human questions we all quietly ask ourselves, and I'm so excited to share this with the world."

These new productions join the previously announced programme for 2023, including Jonny Woo's All Star Cabaret (Thu 2 Nov), The Squint Playwriting Award Showcase (Fri 3 Nov), Kiell Smith-Bynoe: Kool Story Bro (Wed 13 Dec) and Shoot From The Hip – Jingle Boys (Tue 19 Dec). The year concludes with Stratford East's festive family panto with a twist Jack and the Beanstalk (Sat 18 Nov 2023 – Sat 06 Oct 2024) written by Succession/Killing Eve writer Anna Jordan, with music and lyrics by Stratford East favourite Robert Hyman and directed by Denzel Westley-Sanderson.

For more information about productions at Stratford East or how to sign up to Young Royalty and Local Royalty free membership schemes, please visit Click Here.