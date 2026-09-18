Steven Carlile and Sally Dexter Join NERO at Southwark Playhouse

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The full cast has been revealed for the new musical NERO, with book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik.

Joining Andrew Barth Feldman, who will make his London debut as ‘Nero’, are Stephen Carlile as ‘Seneca’ and Sally Dexter as ‘Agrippina’. The cast also features Nabi Brown as ‘Octavia’, Waylon Jacobs as ‘Tigellinus, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as ‘Poppea’, Timo Tatzber as ‘Britannicus’ and Liam Wrate as ‘Narcissus’, with Izzy Formby-Jackson. Jodie Knight, Rory Maguire, Zach Parkin and Amy Punter.

Directed by Lindsay Posner (Death and the Maiden, A View from the Bridge and Noises Off), NERO will play at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London from Monday 2 November to Saturday 5 December 2026, with a press night on Friday 6 November.

From the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, NERO is a thrilling new musical that reimagines one of history's most notorious figures for a modern age.

Power. Fame. Excess. Meet the emperor who changed history forever.

Long before his name became synonymous with tyranny, Nero was an artist, a performer and a reluctant heir thrust into unimaginable power. As ambition collides with family, love and political intrigue, a young ruler's desperate search for identity spirals into madness, forging one of history's most infamous legends. Blurring the line between celebrity and leadership, this story reveals why the fall of ancient Rome feels more urgent, and more relevant, than ever.

With Duncan Sheik's soaring contemporary score, Steven Sater's poetic storytelling and visionary direction from Lindsay Posner, NERO transforms one of history's greatest myths into an epic theatrical event.



Photo Credit: Rebecca Pitt Creative

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming