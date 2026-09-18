Steven Carlile and Sally Dexter Join NERO at Southwark Playhouse
Lindsay Posner directs the epic new musical at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, featuring a cast that also includes Nabi Brown, Waylon Jacobs, and Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky.
The full cast has been revealed for the new musical NERO, with book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik.
Joining Andrew Barth Feldman, who will make his London debut as ‘Nero’, are Stephen Carlile as ‘Seneca’ and Sally Dexter as ‘Agrippina’. The cast also features Nabi Brown as ‘Octavia’, Waylon Jacobs as ‘Tigellinus, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as ‘Poppea’, Timo Tatzber as ‘Britannicus’ and Liam Wrate as ‘Narcissus’, with Izzy Formby-Jackson. Jodie Knight, Rory Maguire, Zach Parkin and Amy Punter.
Directed by Lindsay Posner (Death and the Maiden, A View from the Bridge and Noises Off), NERO will play at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London from Monday 2 November to Saturday 5 December 2026, with a press night on Friday 6 November.
From the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, NERO is a thrilling new musical that reimagines one of history's most notorious figures for a modern age.
Power. Fame. Excess. Meet the emperor who changed history forever.
Long before his name became synonymous with tyranny, Nero was an artist, a performer and a reluctant heir thrust into unimaginable power. As ambition collides with family, love and political intrigue, a young ruler's desperate search for identity spirals into madness, forging one of history's most infamous legends. Blurring the line between celebrity and leadership, this story reveals why the fall of ancient Rome feels more urgent, and more relevant, than ever.
With Duncan Sheik's soaring contemporary score, Steven Sater's poetic storytelling and visionary direction from Lindsay Posner, NERO transforms one of history's greatest myths into an epic theatrical event.
Photo Credit: Rebecca Pitt Creative
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