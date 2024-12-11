StarKid's I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'S BEEN A LITTLE LESS THAN A YEAR Comes to the London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARKID is returning to the iconic London Palladium on the 26 and 27 April 2025. STARKID will take fans through their slightly weird and totally wonderful song catalogue. From A Very Potter Musical to Twisted to Cinderellas Castle, this is the ultimate sing-along showdown.

Two nights, A little less than a year to catch up on and so many emotions. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a casual hum-alonger, or just here to figure out what all the fuss is about, there’s something for everyone. So join in for a night (or two) of pure, unfiltered STARKID insanity.

STARKID: I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S BEEN A LITTLE LESS THAN A YEAR is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

Tickets for StarKid will go on sale as follows:

Pre-sale sign up - 10am Thursday 12 December

Pre-sale sign up link: https://mailchi.mp/fce104ed3a81/starkidpresalesignup

General On Sale – 10am Friday 13 December

