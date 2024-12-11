Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

StarKid's I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'S BEEN A LITTLE LESS THAN A YEAR Comes to the London Palladium

Performances are on the 26 and 27 April 2025.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
StarKid's I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'S BEEN A LITTLE LESS THAN A YEAR Comes to the London Palladium Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

STARKID is returning to the iconic London Palladium on the 26 and 27 April 2025. STARKID will take fans through their slightly weird and totally wonderful song catalogue. From A Very Potter Musical to Twisted to Cinderellas Castle, this is the ultimate sing-along showdown.

LATEST NEWS

Review: THE PRODUCERS, Menier Chocolate Factory
Equity Responds To Arts Funding Plans In The Welsh Government's Draft Budget
St Martin In The Fields Launches New London Literary Event THE CONVERSATION
Video: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Performs Their Christmas Song 'Nollaig Chridheil'

Two nights, A little less than a year to catch up on and so many emotions. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a casual hum-alonger, or just here to figure out what all the fuss is about, there’s something for everyone. So join in for a night (or two) of pure, unfiltered STARKID insanity. 

STARKID: I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S BEEN A LITTLE LESS THAN A YEAR is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

Tickets for StarKid will go on sale as follows:



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos