Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Staged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in November

Staged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in November

The cast will include Jordan Broatch, Madeline Charlemagne, Eloise Davies, Evelyn Hoskins, Melissa Jacques, Lemuel Knights, Garry Lee, and more.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

Award winning producers Andy and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals (Six, The Choir of Man, Pieces of String, Lift) together with Kevin McCollum from Alchemation (In The Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, Mrs Doubtfire, The Notebook) will present a series of staged concert performances of new musical 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey, currently in development through their sister company Perfect Pitch, an entity dedicated exclusively to creating, developing and promoting new contemporary British musicals.

The concerts will be staged at the Vaudeville Theatre, currently home to West End musical SIX, on Monday 14 November at 7.30pm, Monday 21 November at 7.30pm and Monday 28 November at 2.30pm.

42 Balloons has been in development with Perfect Pitch for the last three years and a number of music and choreography workshops have taken place during that time along with the recordings of a few of the songs, one of which - 42 Balloons and a Lawnchair - was released in 2021 on Perfect Pitch's Rise:Up YouTube channel.

The staged performances are the culmination of this development and a chance for an audience to see the full show for the first time.

42 Balloons has been written by Jack Godfrey whose other works include This is a Love Story (Dundee Rep) and Babies (YMT:UK). The concerts are directed by Ellie Coote, who also serves as dramaturg, with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, orchestrations and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and scenic and costume design by Libby Todd. Flynn Sturgeon will be the musical director with casting by Pearson Casting.

The cast will include Jordan Broatch, Madeline Charlemagne, Eloise Davies, Evelyn Hoskins, Melissa Jacques, Lemuel Knights, Garry Lee, Charlie McCullagh, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Travis Ross, Dillon Scott-Lewis, and Amelia Walker.

The 2nd of July 1982. Larry Walters, a truck driver, flies sixteen thousand feet above Los Angeles, using a lawn chair and 42 helium-filled weather balloons.

No, seriously.

42 BALLOONS tells the story of how Larry, with the help of his girlfriend Carol, defied gravity and FAA airspace regulations to make his lifelong dream a reality.

Inspired by a highly improbable true story, and featuring an original 80s-pop-inspired score, 42 BALLOONS is an exhilarating new musical about stupid dreams and doing whatever it takes to achieve them.

Tickets will be priced at £25 through the whole house.

Andy and Wendy Barnes said, "It is always a nerve-wracking moment when you put a brand-new musical in front of an audience for the first time, but 42 Balloons is one of the most exciting new musicals we have ever add the pleasure to develop and produce. It's an inspiring story about real people that offers an insight into how far someone will go to achieve their ambitions and what happens if it's not what you expected it to be, and Jack's original music takes you right back to the 80's when the show is set."


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Staged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in NovemberStaged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in November
September 21, 2022

Award winning producers Andy and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals, together with Kevin McCollum from Alchemation will present a series of staged concert performances of new musical 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey. The concerts will be staged at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 14 November, Monday 21 November and Monday 28 November.
Photos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre BoltonPhotos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton
September 21, 2022

The Octagon Theatre Bolton is presenting the world premiere of The Book Thief through Saturday 15th October 2022. This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusak’s worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany. Get a first look at photos here!
Tamasha Announces First Full Season Under New LeadershipTamasha Announces First Full Season Under New Leadership
September 21, 2022

Tamasha reveals a rich programme of live and digital theatre from autumn 2022 into spring 2023 - the first full season since Artistic Director Pooja Ghai and Executive Director/CEO Valerie Synmoie have been leading the company.
Judi Dench Brings I REMEMBER IT WELL - THE CHRISTMAS EDITION to the West EndJudi Dench Brings I REMEMBER IT WELL - THE CHRISTMAS EDITION to the West End
September 21, 2022

A special Christmas treat: Dame Judi Dench is back in the West End - on stage - in person for three shows only celebrating her incredible career - and Christmas!
Photos: David Tennant and the Cast of GOOD in RehearsalPhotos: David Tennant and the Cast of GOOD in Rehearsal
September 21, 2022

Rehearsals have begun for Dominic Cooke’s new production of C.P. Taylor’s GOOD, starring David Tennant,  Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Jim Creighton, Edie Newman and Lizzie Schenk. Check out photos here!