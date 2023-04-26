Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Directors UK Becomes a Trade Union

This is a historic achievement, which will not only benefit SDUK members but the entire profession.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Stage Directors UK (SDUK) has been successful in its bid to become a Trade Union, which will look after the interests of stage directors, choreographers, movement directors, fight directors and intimacy coordinators.

After numerous meetings with the organization's members, partners in the U.K. and abroad and a thorough application process, U.K. based stage directors now have what their American colleagues have had for decades, their own Trade Union.

To be added to the list of Trade Unions is a complex process and success is not guaranteed. SDUK met the criteria and presented compelling arguments as to why they merit Trade Union status.

This is a historic achievement, which will not only benefit SDUK members but the entire profession. SDUK looks forward to working with other Trade Unions to build a better, more resilient U.K. theatre.

'When I joined SDUK twenty months ago I had no idea that the organisation would grow so quickly, nor did I imagine that we would achieve the momentous shift to become a Trade Union. Our members made their voices heard and it has been my privilege to enact upon their wishes and usher in this change. I now turn my focus to working with others to get good conditions and pay for all stage directors, choreographers, movement directors, intimacy coordinators and fight directors. I am optimistic that we can and will work constructively with other unions with whom we share many common goals for our respective members. The road ahead may not be straight, but it will lead us to a better and fairer future.' - Harold Finley, General Secretary The Stage Directors UK Union

As Co-Chairs we'd first and foremost like to thank the members of SDUK. Over 90% of those who voted in our unionisation vote asked us to pursue becoming a union. That was a massive mandate from a bold and progressive membership. They want us to be stronger and to have a louder voice, in the honourable tradition of the trade union movement. This is an extraordinary and exhilarating moment for theatre directors in the U.K. It shows what is needed. This will make SDUK more democratic, more accountable, and more determined to obtain better conditions and pay for its members. Since announcing our intention to become a union our membership has increased by 25%. Now that we have Trade Union status, we are confident those numbers will continue to grow. We look forward to fighting for a fairer industry, not just for the Directors, Movement Directors, Choreographers, Fight Directors, and Intimacy Coordinators that we represent, but for all of our colleagues in the theatre. We look forward to doing that work alongside Equity, ITC and Bectu from whom we know we have so much to learn. As a Trade Union we look forward to sitting down with our employers and their representatives, SOLT / U.K. Theatre, to begin a constructive dialogue about how our members can feel more respected, valued, and more fairly remunerated in the future. We will do so in the interest of all - producers, theatre managers, artists, and audiences. Let's take care of each other, work together, and build a better theatre for the future. Onwards. - Pooja Ghai and Matthew Dunster
