St. Martin's Theatre Celebrates 50 Years of Hosting THE MOUSETRAP

St. Martin’s Theatre is celebrating 50 years playing host to Agatha Christie’s genre-defining murder mystery, The Mousetrap.

The Mousetrap, which marked its 70th anniversary in 2022 and confirmed its standing as the longest running play in the world, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK, before opening at London’s Ambassadors Theatre. In March 1974, it moved next door to St. Martin’s Theatre where it continues to enthral audiences 50 years on.

St Martin’s Theatre first opened its doors in 1916. Designed by W. G. R. Sprague, it was commissioned by Richard Verney, 19th Baron Willoughby de Broke, together with B. A. (Bertie) Meyer, as one of a pair of theatres, along with the Ambassadors Theatre. The St. Martin’s theatre, which was Grade II listed by English Heritage in March 1973, is still owned by the present Lord Willoughby de Broke and his family.

Lord Willoughby de Broke says of this milestone anniversary:

At St. Martin's Theatre, we're thrilled to mark 50 incredible years since 'The Mousetrap' first graced our stage on March 25, 1974. As we celebrate this milestone, we also tip our hats to the 22 years it spent captivating audiences next door at the Ambassadors. It's 72-year run is testament to the enduring charm of Agatha Christie's masterpiece and the dedicated team on Stage and behind the scenes. Here's to half a century of theatrical excellence, with 'The Mousetrap' continuing to shine brightly in London's West End.

Adam Spiegel, Producer of The Mousetrap says:

I'm immensely proud that St. Martin's Theatre as provided a home for The Mousetrap over the past 50 remarkable years, contributing to its illustrious 72-year legacy. Millions of theatregoers have experienced the show in the intimate atmosphere and rich historical backdrop that St. Martin's provides. It is the perfect setting for our timeless production. I'm deeply grateful for the legacy established before my tenure and eagerly anticipate the milestones yet to unfold.

The current London cast of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap includes Rachel Summers as Mollie Ralston, Christopher Bonwell as Giles Ralston, Joshua Glenister as Christopher Wren, Gay Soper as Mrs Boyle, Miles Richardson as Major Metcalf, Jessica Temple as Miss Casewell, Sebastien Torkia as Mr Paravicini, and George Hannigan as Detective Sgt. Trotter, with Clive Marlowe, Sarah Parkins, Ben Riddle, Kieran Seabrook France, Alexander Scrivens, and Cathryn Sherman.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap’s 70th Anniversary tour opened in Nottingham in September 2022, and continues to travel throughout the UK and Ireland, marking its milestone anniversary by visiting over 70 theatres, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel with Direction by Ian Talbot OBE and associate direction by Denise Silvey.