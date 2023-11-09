New Cast Members Set to Join Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP in London

New casting has been announced for Agatha Christie's iconic thriller The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which continues to enthral audiences at London's St Martin's Theatre.

From 20 November 2023, the cast will include Rachel Summers (Bleak Expectations at the Criterion Theatre) as Mollie Ralston, Christopher Bonwell (The Entertainer UK tour) as Giles Ralston, Joshua Glenister (Witness For The Prosecution at County Hall) as Christopher Wren, Gay Soper (long career of credits including the original 1971 production of Godspell at Roundhouse and Wyndham's Theatre, London) as Mrs Boyle, Miles Richardson (Shakespearian actor whose multiple theatre credits include King Charles III at Wyndhams Theatre, London and Music Box Theater on Broadway) as Major Metcalf, Jessica Temple (Patriots at the Almeida and Noël Coward Theatre) as Miss Casewell, Sebastien Torkia (Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, London) as Mr Paravicini, and George Hannigan (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre and UK tour) as Detective Sgt. Trotter, with Clive Marlowe, Sarah Parkins, Ben Riddle, Kieran Seabrook France, Alexander Scrivens, and Cathryn Sherman.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap, written by Agatha Christie, the world's best-selling novelist of all time, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End where it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin's Theatre, 70 years on. The iconic thriller's 70th Anniversary tour also opened in Nottingham in September 2022, and continues to travel throughout the UK and Ireland, marking its milestone anniversary by visiting over 70 theatres, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel with Direction by Ian Talbot OBE and associate direction by Denise Silvey.