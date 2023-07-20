Spencer Liff, Alysha Umphress & More to Join Broadway Dreams UK Intensive

Broadway Dreams will head across the pond to offer their first-ever Summer Intensive in the UK, making London the newest addition to their growing list of international programs. Broadway pros Spencer Liff (“So You Think You Can Dance,” Head Over Heels), Gregory Haney (Hamilton, Wicked), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Bring it On), and writer/composer Douglas Tappin (I Dream) will lead the weeklong program taking place Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25, 2023 at RWS Studios UK (157 Clarence Ave, Northampton NN2 6NY England). Additional faculty to be announced. Tuition for the week of training is £650 and students can register online here.



Building on the established success of RWS Studios in New York City, ted, part of RWS Global, recently launched RWS Studios UK to support its expansive talent and client base across the theater, cruise, park and resort industries. The 1,000-square-meter facility features four mirrored dance halls, two vocal studios and a host of amenities to make rehearsals, meetings and commercial projects a seamless experience. While ted’s multiple casts are busily rehearsing dozens of shows at the new UK studio, ted and RWS Global are delighted to welcome Broadway Dreams and support its mission of developing the next generation of talent.



“We are thrilled to bring the Broadway Dreams experience to the UK for the first time, thanks in part to Ryan Stana and our incredible partners at RWS Global and ted,” said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Founder and President. “This exciting weeklong program presents an unparalleled opportunity for American and UK actors to engage in a dynamic exchange, harnessing the collective wisdom and expertise of Broadway and West End. Through our exceptional master classes and mentorship, participants will not only elevate their skills but also forge invaluable connections, creating a truly enriching cross-cultural learning experience.”



Throughout the weeklong intensive, rising stars will participate in masterclasses focusing on acting, vocal performance, and dance. The program will culminate in a public showcase, allowing students to perform alongside their Broadway idols. In addition to the performance opportunities, each student will have a private audition before a panel of Broadway directors, choreographers, music directors, and leading casting directors who will provide valuable feedback throughout the process. The London program will be one of the final stops on Broadway Dreams’ “Immerse Yourself” 2023 Summer Intensive tour which also includes 12 U.S. cities and Europa-Park in Rust, Germany.



Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year, drawing on a wide network of teaching artists from the Broadway community, inspiring students to awaken their highest potential. Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, including a record 3,200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to-date awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018. The 2022 Showcase featured 52 students from cities across the United States, Kenya, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Brazil.



Established by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation(“Broadway Dreams”) empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach students practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; and guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.



The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Margaret Busch, Michael Cox, Bruce Daitch, Alice Farquhar, Martha Gorjanc, Bernie Jackson, Nanci Lewis, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Victoria Morris, Alex Newell, Suzanne Rehl, Chris Roberts, Jerry Schiano, Ryan Stana, Lynne Latham Slear and Ivan Williams.



The Broadway Dreams staff includes General Manager, RRR Creative; Artistic Director, Nicholas Rodriguez; Director of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman; Director of Development, Joe Finocchario; Director of Advancement, Hannah-Kathleen Hawkshaw; Creative & Marketing Director, Drew Padrutt; Company Manager, Yuvin Lee; and Executive Assistant, Mackenzie Messick.



For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit BroadwayDreams.org.



ABOUT ted



Founded in 2000, and now part of RWS Global, ted is the European leader in live moments, bringing to life unforgettable in-person experiences on land and at sea. ted combines the best-of-the-best talent, visionary creative and know-how to make every live experience exceptional. Services include concept and design, show production, seasonal experiences, talent recruitment, AV & technical, music & media, fitness & wellbeing, retail & merchandising, costume design & build, leased experiences and guest acts. ted also operates RWS Studios UK, which offers over 4,000 square meters of dance studios, vocal rooms, creative and meeting spaces, a two-tier costume shop and more. ted is the go-to partner of some of the largest parks, resorts, cruise lines, destinations and brands in the world, including Haven, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Marella Cruises, MSC Cruises, P&O Cruises, Roompot, TUI Group and Warner Bros. To learn more, visit experienceted.com. RWS Global, with its subsidiaries RWS, ted, JRA and ARC, provides ideation, design, technical, casting and operation services to create extraordinary entertainment, live events, exhibits, destinations, décor and brand attractions. As the world’s largest full-service provider of attractions and experiences, RWS Global delivers more than a million live moments daily and provides more than 8,000 career opportunities each year.