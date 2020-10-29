Southwark Playhouse to Present CONSTELLATIONS Starring Ronkáº¹ AdÃ©koluáº¹jo and Oliver Johnstone

The production will run Thursday 26 November - Saturday 19 December, 2020.

Lockwood Henderson Productions will present the first London revival of 'Constellations' by Nick Payne at Southwark Playhouse, directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, and starring Ronka?? AdÃ©kolua??jo and Oliver Johnstone. The play will run Thursday 26 November - Saturday 19 December, 2020.

One relationship. Infinite possibilities. Nick Payne's 'Constellations' is about free will, friendship, quantum multiverse theory, love and honey. It explores how even the smallest change in our lives can dramatically alter the course we take, and is a spellbinding exploration of love, science, heartbreak and hope.



Ronka?? AdÃ©kolua??jo was Abosede in 'Three Sisters' at The National Theatre. Other theatre includes: Bridget in 'Cyprus Avenue' at the Royal Court, Abbey Dublin and Public in New York; 'Hole' and 'Bad Roads' at Royal Court; 'The Mountaintop' at the Young Vic; Olivia in 'Twelfth Night' for Filter and on USA and India tour; 'The Oresteia' at HOME, Manchester; 'Pride and Prejudice' at Sheffield Crucible; 'The House That Will Not Stand' and 'The Colby Sisters of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania' at Kiln; 'Anon' at Theatre Royal Plymouth; and 'Random' for Crooked Path. TV: Jack Starbright in 'Alex Rider', Faith in 'Cuckoo', 'Rough Cut', 'Doctor Who', 'NW', 'Cold Feet', 'Sick Note', 'Josh', 'Chewing Gum', 'Suspects' and 'The Forgiving Earth'. Film:'Christopher Robin', 'Been So Long', 'Ready Player One', 'One Crazy Thing', 'Lascivious Grace', 'Broken' and 'The Big Other'.



Oliver Johnstone recently starred as GCHQ analyst Neil in 'The Haystack', Roxana Silbert's directorial debut as Artistic Director at Hampstead Theatre. Other theatre work includes George Deever in 'All My Sons '(Old Vic); Octavius, Julius Caesar's adopted child in 'Imperium' (RSC/West End); 'Tribes' (Sheffield Crucible); Edgar in 'King Lear' and Iachimo in 'Cymbeline' (RSC/Barbican/BAM); Drew in 'Teddy Ferrara' (Donmar); Giovanni Rossi Lomanitz in 'Oppenheimer' (RSC/

West End); Melchoir in 'Spring Awakening' (Headlong); Fowler in 'Another Country' (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Puck in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Film includes 'Ironbark'; 'On Chesil Beach'; 'The Inbetweeners 2' and Q's assistant in 'Skyfall'. Television includes 'Loaded'; 'Inspector George Gently'; 'The Syndicate'; 'Little Crackers'; 'Lewis' and 'Whitechapel'.



Director Jonathan O'Boyle's latest production of 'The Last 5 Years' at Southwark Playhouse has been nominated for seven Off West End Awards including Best Director (Musical) and Best Musical Production. 'Hair' at The Vaults won the 2018 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off West End Production. His other shows include 'The View Upstairs' (Soho Theatre) nominated for Off-West End Award for Best Musical Production, and 'Aspects of Love' at Hope Mill Theatre/Southwark Playhouse, nominated for Best Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical and Best New Production of a Musical, 2018 Broadway World UK Awards, 'Bash Latterday Plays', 'Rasheeda Speaking' and 'A Guide For The Homesick' at Trafalgar Studios.





Playwright Nick Payne won the prestigious George Devine Award with his play 'If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet'. Produced at the Bush Theatre in October 2009 and directed by Josie Rourke and starring Rafe Spall. In 2012 it went to the Roundabout Theatre, New York, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Michael Longhurst.

He made his debut at The Royal Court Theatre in September 2010 with his comedy 'Wanderlust'. In January 2012, 'Constellations' opened at the Royal Court Upstairs starring Rafe Spall and Sally Hawkins and directed by Michael Longhurst. Constellations transferred to the West End where it received universally glowing reviews. It also won the Evening Standard Best Play Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play. In 2015 'Constellations' transferred to Broadway. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson and directed by Michael Longhurst it won outstanding reviews. Jake Gyllenhaal has carried on to star in Nick's play 'A Life' which ran at The Public Theater and on Broadway in 2019. Nick also writes for film and TV. His debut series 'Wanderlust' starred Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh as Joy and Alan, a couple in search of ways to save their marriage. Nick adapted Julian Barnes's 'The Sense Of An Ending' for BBC Films which was released in 2017 with Jim Broadbent starring and Ritesh Batra directing. He is currently developing film and television projects with Apple, House Productions, Cuba Pictures, Baby Cow and Dominic Cooke



Director Jonathan O'Boyle

Design Lee Newby

Lighting Design Jamie Platt

Sound Design Alexandra Faye Braithwaite

Casting Seth Mason

Producer Lockwood Henderson Productions

