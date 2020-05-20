Sir Alan Ayckbourn Says That Streaming Theatre 'Just Isn't Theatre'

Award-winning playwright, Sir Alan Ayckbourn, shared with BBC that streaming theatre online "just isn't theatre".

Read the full story HERE.

Ayckbourn went on to say, "You watch a streamed play and you might as well be watching television...Although everyone tries to make it feel like theatre, and some people, they watch it on Zoom together, it's not the same."

He continued to say that while he believes streaming theatre may be enjoyable for the moment... "The theatre in the end essentially has to be live. It has to be a moment when I always say to an audience who come on a specific night, this performance is purely for YOU."

Prior to the shutdown of theatres, Ayckbourn was due to start rehearsals for his new play Truth Will Out at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You