Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for Both Parts of HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD

By: Jul. 17, 2023

There’s magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded play in history and “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is bringing the magic back to London’s West End. 

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance. 

This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you “audibly wowed, cheering and gasping” (The Telegraph), as “visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine” (Rolling Stone). “It is out of this world, it’s magic, it’s a hit” (The Times).

Offers and Validity:

Was £36 for both parts - Now £30 for both parts!
Was £60 for both parts - Now £50 for both parts!

Valid on Friday and Sunday both performances from 19 July 2023 - 06 October 2023.
(Excl. Wednesday - Saturday performances and 01 September 2023)




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

