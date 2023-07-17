Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for Both Parts of HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD

No booking fees and tickets from £30 for both parts of Harry Potter & The Cursed Child!

There’s magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded play in history and “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is bringing the magic back to London’s West End.



19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.



This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you “audibly wowed, cheering and gasping” (The Telegraph), as “visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine” (Rolling Stone). “It is out of this world, it’s magic, it’s a hit” (The Times).

