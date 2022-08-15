Show Of The Week: Save up to 29% on HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE TUDORS

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Show of the Week: Tickets from £20 for Terrible Tudors

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead!

So it's time to prepare yourselves for Terrible Tudors live on stage!

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack!

It's history with the nasty bits left in!

Tickets from £20 for Terrible Tudors

Show of the Week:

Save up to 29%

Was £35 - Now £28

Was £28.50 - Now £21.50

Was £30 - Now £23

Was £24 - Now £17



Valid Monday to Saturday from 15 August to 3 September 2022

Book by 28 August 2022