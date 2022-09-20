Show Of The Week: Save Up to 35% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Book by 25 September to see the heartwarming show at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Sep. 20, 2022  
Save up to 35% on The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe

A major new production of CS Lewis' classic tale comes to the West End this summer.

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

Voted the nations favourite novel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe now comes to the stage starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Show of the Week Details:

Save up to 35% on The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe

Sunday to Friday:
Premium: Was £89.50 - Now £65
Band A: Was £69.50 - Now £55
Band B: Was £55 - Now £45

Saturday:
Premium: Was £99.50 - Now £65
Band A: Was £79.50 - Now £55
Band B: Was £59.50 - Now £45

Valid on all performances from 21 September to 20 October 2022

Book by 25 September 2022


The Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IIThe Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
September 19, 2022

We at BroadwayWorld are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, our UK site will not be updated on Monday September 19, the day of her state funeral.
Tickets From £16 for THE WIND IN THE WILTON'S at Wilton's Music HallTickets From £16 for THE WIND IN THE WILTON'S at Wilton's Music Hall
September 16, 2022

A brand-new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much loved The Wind in the Willows by award winning children’s author Piers Torday (The Last Wild series) comes to Wilton’s this Christmas.
Review: HANDBAGGED, Kiln TheatreReview: HANDBAGGED, Kiln Theatre
September 16, 2022

Indhu Rubasingham's revival of Buffini’s play is playful and fiercely funny, whilst deftly tackling serious issues. It explores the battle of wills between two powerful women: The Queen and Margaret Thatcher, through the eleven years Thatcher served as Prime Minister.
Tickets From £25 for BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER at the Turbine TheatreTickets From £25 for BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER at the Turbine Theatre
September 15, 2022

Back by popular demand, But I’m A Cheerleader, which won audiences over with its charm and heart-warming story during its first run in February 2022, is back!
The State Funeral of The Queen Will be Broadcast Live at Norwich Theatre RoyalThe State Funeral of The Queen Will be Broadcast Live at Norwich Theatre Royal
September 14, 2022

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, which takes place on Monday 19 September, will be broadcast live and free-of-charge at Norwich Theatre Royal for those who would like to watch and mark the event alongside other people.