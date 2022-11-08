Shazia Mirza to Star in Bollywood Cult Classic DISCO DANCER at Sadler's Wells Theatre

Award winning, critically acclaimed British stand-up comedian Shazia Mirza will follow the success of her tours; 'With Love From St. Tropez' and 'The Kardashians Made Me Do It' with her latest role as a hilarious narrator in Bollywood's iconic film - Disco Dancer - as it comes alive on stage at Sadler's Wells Theatre from 16th - 20th November 2022.

Speaking about Disco Dancer, Shazia says -

"I am absolutely thrilled to be playing the role of narrator in this iconic Bollywood film, which I watched as a child and is a classic rags to riches story, with the most iconic bollywood music. This film was a worldwide hit and I am so honoured to have been asked to narrate the stage version. I have been asked to bring some of my stand up comedy to the narration which I am very excited to be doing".

India's first 100 Cr. film, Disco Dancer (1982) starring Mithun Chakraborty and directed by B. Subhash became an iconic cult classic with unforgettable songs by Bappi Lahiri that epitomises Indian Disco.

Now, you can enjoy the songs and the story of Disco Dancer, live on stage, with Saregama Live's adaptation of the film. Journey back to the 80s with the costumes, dances, and style of Disco Dancer. Feel the love between Jimmy and Kim, and the anguish of Jimmy as his mother dies in a wicked conspiracy. Shake a leg to the amazing choreography that combines disco with more modern elements of jazz and hip hop.

Featuring superhit songs reimagined by Salim-Sulaiman. Direction and Choreography by Rajiv Goswami. Written by Nicholas Bernard, Irfan, Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal, adapted from the original script by Dr. Rahi Masoom Reza and Deepak Balraj Vij. Also stars Arjun Tanwar, Salonie Khanna, Tia Kar, Varun Tewari, Dipeesh Kashyap among others.

Disco Dancer Live on Stage promises to transport you inside a Bollywood film with all the razzmatazz of the 80s and the excitement of live singing and dancing for an unforgettable evening out.

Listed by The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy, Shazia was winner of the prestigious PPA 'Columnist of the Year' Award for her New Statesman column. She also writes for The Guardian, Financial Times, Daily Mail, Chicago Tribune and Loaded magazine.

Shazia recently performed a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 and participated during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The Birmingham born-and-raised comic was on hand to introduce some of the countries as their athletes paraded around Alexander Stadium in her hometown, live on BBC 1 and broadcasters around the world. 30,000 people watched from inside the stadium, with over a billion watching around the globe.

Shazia Mirza is an award winning British stand up comedian and writer who works internationally. She has performed stand-up shows across the world in Europe, US, Asia and the Far East. Her sell out tours include; Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Indonesia, Nong Kong, Cambodia and Kosovo.

Listed by The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy, Shazia is also a winner of the prestigious PPA Awards; 'Columnist of the Year' for her writing in The New Statesman. Other publications she writes for include; The Guardian, The Financial Times, the Daily Mail, New Internationalist, the Chicago Tribune, the Big Issue and Loaded magazine.

Shazia's TV appearances include; 'Pilgrimage, The Road To The Scottish Isles' (BBC), 'QI' (BBC), 'The Jonathan Ross Show' (ITV), 'Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains' (Comedy Central), 'Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls' (C4), 'Sorry I didn't Know' (ITV), 'House Of Games' (BBC), 'Travel Man' (C4), Top Gear (BBC), 'The One Show' (BBC), 'The Complaints Department' (Comedy Central), 'Celebrities v Child Genius' (C4), 'Celebs In Solitary' (C5), 'Loose Women' (ITV), 'The Late Late Show' (RTE) 'Have I got News for You' (BBC) and 'The Wright Stuff'/'Jeremy Vine' (C5) as well as the ever popular 'F*** Off, I'm a Hairy Woman' (BBC).

