Sharon Osbourne, Danny Dyer, and More Will Lead NATIVITY! The Musical

The highly acclaimed 'NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL' is back for a third year in London and the producers of the smash-hit show have announced that Sharon Osbourne will be joining the company as 'President of Parker Pictures'.

Sharon will be starring as 'Crystal Collins' - the mother in law to 'Harry Parker' who will be played by the inimitable Danny Dyer. Danny is back by popular demand as 'The Hollywood Producer' following a roaringly successful Christmas season at the Eventim Apollo last year.

His daughter and winner of 'Love Island' 2018 Dani Dyer also returns as 'Polly Parker'. Completing the star-studded line up is the previously announced Rylan Clark-Neal who will play 'The Critic' and Simon Lipkin who will reprise his role as the hilarious 'Mr Poppy' for a third year after critical and audience acclaim.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today, 'Nativity! The Musical has been delighting audiences in London and the U.K since 2017 and we are incredibly proud of our show. We are thrilled with this years' cast and we can't wait to see Sharon Osbourne and Danny Dyer on stage together in London'.

They will be joined by Scott Garnham as 'Mr Maddens' and Ashleigh Gray as 'Jennifer Lore' who both return for a second year.

Completing the cast will be Jonathan Bourne as 'Lord Mayor', Charles Brunton as 'Mr Shakespeare', Jamie Chapman as 'Patrick Burns' and Penelope Woodman as 'Mrs Bevan'. They will be joined by Dawn Buckland, Connor Ewing, Kade Ferraiolo, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe and Billy Roberts. They will play all U.K venues and London.

Dani Dyer will play 'Polly Parker' in, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Southampton and London and Scott Paige will play 'Mr Poppy' in Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Southampton, Aylesbury and Plymouth and the role of 'Mr Rye' in London.

They are joined by a cast of 20 children aged 9 - 12 from across the Midlands as the pupils of 'St Bernadette's School'. They are, Thomas Bastable, Evie Bennell-Low, Olivia Brooks, Niamh Crowley, Erin Freeman, Lucas Haywood, Alexander Hogg, Kheiri Isaac-Osmani, Isabel Landers, Evie Mallen, Joshua Millard-Lloyd, Ana Morgan, Ela Morgan, Amy-Louise Mulhall, Alastair Ngwenya, Gerald Ngwenya, Tega Oduko, Kayan Parmar, Lyla Peters, Katelyn Rollason, Teddy Saberton, Grace Townley and Nicholas Vakis.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You