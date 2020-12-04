Shane Richie Will Return To EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Shane Richie, fresh from 2020's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', will return to play Hugo / Loco Chanelle in Everybody's Talking About Jamie from 5 January 2021.

Shane Richie said:

'I can't wait to swap my castle walking boots for a pair of high heels and return to Everybody's Talking About Jamie as Hugo / Loco Chanelle in January. After 2020 we could all do with little bit of glitter in the grey and having been with Jamie both in the West End and on UK Tour it's going to be a fabulous way to start the New Year'.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said:

'We are delighted that Shane Richie is returning to sprinkle his special star dust on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. What a treat!'.

Shane Richie has had a hugely successful career in theatre, film and television spanning four decades and is a regular fixture on primetime television. He returns to role of Hugo / Loco Chanelle in Everybody's Talking About Jamie after a West End run in 2019 and the UK tour earlier this year. He was in this year's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and is best known for his role as Alfie Moon in the BBC's EastEnders which he first started playing in 2002 and for which he has won several industry awards and accolades including Best Actor at the Rose d'Or Television Festival.

His extensive television drama credits include Oliver Twist (BBC), New Tricks (BBC), We're Doomed: The Dad's Army Story (BBC), What We Did on Our Holidays (ITV), The Good Samaritan (ITV), As Good As It Gets (ITV), Skins (CH4), Moving On (BBC), Minder (CH5), Redwater (BBC), Benidorm (ITV) and Claude (Disney). He has also hosted television shows including Lucky Numbers (ITV), The Shane Richie Experience (ITV), Win, Lose or Draw (ITV), Don't Forget the Lyrics! (SKY1), Reflex (BBC) and Win Your Wish List (BBC).

On stage Shane has starred in Grease (West End), One Flew over The Cuckoo's Nest (UK Tour), Scrooge: The Musical (UK Tour), Lone Star and Private Wars (Kings Head Theatre). He also played the leads in Peter James' The Perfect Murder and Not Dead Enough. Shane co-wrote and co-produced the UK tour of Boogie Nights which went on to a sell-out season at the Savoy Theatre in the West End. Film roles include Macbeth (CH4), The Reverend (Burn Hand Film), Prisoners of the Sun (Miromar Entertainment) and Flushed Away (Dreamworks Animation).

In 2003 Shane wrote the No.1 autobiography and The Sunday Times best seller Rags to Richie. In the same year he released the No.1 record I'm Your Man for BBC Children In Need. In 2017 Shane's album A Country Soul made it to No.1, securing his position as the UK's biggest selling country artist.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, will return with social distancing to the Apollo Theatre from 12 December, celebrating its 3rd birthday in the West End. Everybody's Talking About Jamie's return will be the first full-book musical to re-open in the West End this Christmas ahead of its 1000th performance.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. Distributed by 20th Century Studios, Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be released on February 26th 2021.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre stars Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge and Phil Nicol (12 December 2020 - 3 January 2021) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle . The cast also includes Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zion Battles (Levi), Ebony Clarke (Swing), Marlon G. Day (Jamie's Dad), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), Brian James Leys (understudy), David O'Reilly (Laika Virgin), Harriet Payne (Bex), Jordan Ricketts (Dean Paxton), Rachel Seiran (Fatimah) and Joe Wolstenholme (Swing).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Learn more and book at www.EverybodysTalkingAboutJamie.co.uk

