Shakespeare's THE MERRY WIVES Re-Imagined For Wandsworth Fringe

Gary Thomas presents a witty new comedy musical, based on William Shakespeare's infamous The Merry Wives of Windsor. In this irreverent retelling, the classic story is modernised for the 21st century, in a delightful, bubblegum pop bash that will enchant both aficionados and sceptics of the Bard alike. The Merry Wives is set to delight audiences for one night only at the Wandsworth Fringe, before embarking on a coastal run in Whitley Bay.

Young Princess Anne is being forced to marry Prince Slender by her squandering parents, even though the Prince is gay and Anne refuses to believe in love for herself. Both young royals share a disdain for the stifling, sensationalised lives they've been born into - while Anne vows to find her betrothed a Prince to marry, she wrestles with her unfamiliar affections for Fenton, a commoner. Meanwhile, the meddlesome Sir Falstaff attempts to set up dates with Anne's mother, Meg, and her best friend, Alice, resulting in the two women joining forces as they vow to get revenge on the lech.

This refreshing new production transcends the classic story, weaving in jubilant music and laugh-out-loud dialogue, breathing new life into it for the modern era. The Merry Wives encourages new audiences to dabble in Shakespeare, possibly for the first time, and be navigated through this uproarious, spirited tale of comeuppance.

Writer Gary Thomas says, While people try and update Shakespeare all the time, the language is rarely altered. I want people who have a real problem with Shakespeare, and therefore have never read or seen any of it, to come to this show, and really enjoy it and really get what's going on, because it's very funny.

Dates Monday 12th June 2023

Location The Bedford, 77 Bedford Hill, Balham, London, SW12 9HD

Box Office £7, available from www.wandsworthfringe.com/whats-on-2023/the-merry-wives

Dates Thursday 27th - Friday 28th July 2023

Location Laurel's, 212 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, NE26 2TA

Box Office £10, available from https://app.lineupnow.com/event/the-merry-wives