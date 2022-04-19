Shakespeare's Globe Teams Up With BBC To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The BBC and Shakespeare's Globe have teamed up to celebrate the Globe's 25th Anniversary, broadcasting three films on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. The productions span across the years with Michelle Terry in Twelfth Night (2021), Emma Rice's A Midsummer Night's Dream (2016) and Gemma Arterton in The Duchess of Malfi (2014). These broadcasts form part of BBC Four's new Sunday Night Performances showcasing some of the best of the UK's dance, theatre, music and spoken word in specially made films for television every week of the year.

Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identity, music and the madness of love, Twelfth Night (2021), was directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes and is infused with the mesmeric nostalgia and soulful music of the world of Americana. Artistic Director Michelle Terry plays Viola.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (2016) was Emma Rice's first production as Artistic Director. The critically acclaimed show is naughty, tender, transgressive and surprising, it promises to be a festival of theatre. The production streamed live in September 2016, and features Ncuti Gatwa, Anjana Vasan, and Meow Meow.

John Webster's revenge tragedy, The Duchess of Malfi (2014), was directed by then Artistic Director Dominic Dromgoole. The production was the inaugural performance at the newly built Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. It is lit entirely by candlelight, evoking a sinister world of plotting and intrigue. Gemma Arterton takes the title role.

The first BBC Four broadcast will be in Spring, with all further TX dates to be announced.

Upcoming in the summer season, BBC family favourite CBeebies will be live on stage on 9 and 10 August with a special adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy As You Like It. This unique Shakespearean production with a CBeebies twist will feature many of the most popular actors and presenters, performed especially for pre-school children and their families.

Tickets from £5 go on-sale at 12 noon on 20 April with four performances 11am and 2pm on both days filmed in front of a live audience. The show will be available on CBeebies and on BBC iPlayer over Easter 2023. It will broadcast in cinemas nationwide in April 2023.