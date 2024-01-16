Shakespeare's Globe Reveals Cast For THE DUCHESS OF MALFI

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast of The Duchess of Malfi, directed by Rachel Bagshaw. The cast of The Duchess of Malfi comprises Jamie Ballard, David Burnett, Tamzin Griffin, Olivier Huband, Arthur Hughes, Oliver Johnstone, Hari MacKinnon, Francesca Mills, Shazia Nicholls and Glyn Pritchard.

Director Rachel Bagshaw says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be directing this extraordinary play with a company of outstanding actors. This domestic tragedy is a story which still speaks to us now in horrifying ways and was built for intimacy of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.”

This production uses creative captioning throughout each performance. Select seats offer a clearer view of the captions due to the unique architecture of the theatre. To find out more about creative captions please visit shakespearesglobe.com.

Cast biographies are as follows:

Jamie Ballard will play Cardinal. Theatre includes An Interrogation (Ellie Keel Productions), Romeo & Juliet (Almeida), The Tempest, Henry VI Part 1, The Merchant of Venice, Measure For Measure, Written On The Heart, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, King John, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC), Henry VIII, The White Devil, Troilus and Cressida (Shakespeare's Globe), Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (West End), Mother Christmas, In The Vale Of Health (Hampstead Theatre), Uncle Vanya (Theatr Clwyd/Sheffield Theatres), Ghosts (HOME), King John (Rose Theatre, Kingston), Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios), Scenes From An Execution, Antigone, Emperor and Galilean, Some Trace of Her, War Horse, Saint Joan (National Theatre), The English Samurai (Thelma Holt Productions), The Devil Inside Him (National Theatre Wales), Thyestes, Light Shining In Buckinghamshire (Arcola), Hamlet, The Changeling, Macbeth, Troilus and Cressida, As You Like It (Tobacco Factory Theatres), and The Duchess of Malfi (Salisbury Playhouse). Film includes Suffragette, X+Y, A Poet In New York, and Black Death. Television includes Vera, Three Girls, Penny Dreadful, Ripper Street, The Hollow Crown II, Sons Of Liberty, Father Brown, The Crimson Field, The Great Fire, and Amnesia. Radio includes The Archers, Nightwaves, The Jewish War, Martha's Metamorphosis, Not Me But Us, Richard II, Julius Caesar, and The Tempest.

David Burnett will play Malateste. David’s last stage work was playing Leo in the UK tour of David Farr’s A Dead Body in Taos. He has worked on a variety of projects for screen, including as series lead Joseph in Victoria for ITV. David trained at Drama Centre London. Theatre includes A Dead Body in Taos (Wilton’s Music Hall / UK Tour), Macbeth (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Point of It (RADA Festival), Antony and Cleopatra, Titus Andronicus, Julius Caesar (RSC), Britten in Brooklyn (Wilton’s Music Hall), Brave New World (Royal and Derngate), Faust (UK Tour), Gate 35 (Gate Theatre), Family Tree (Theatre 503), Pioneer (Norwich Playhouse), The Best Years of Your Life (Watford Palace Theatre), and Jefferson’s Garden (Watford Palace Theatre). TV includes The Baby (Sky/HBO), Father Brown (BBC), Victoria (ITV), Call the Midwife (BBC), Manhunt (ITV), and Endeavour (ITV). Film includes The Mummy (Universal Pictures), Été (Oke Productions), and Second Summer of Love (Olta).

Tamzin Griffin will play Julia. Theatre includes Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe), Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead (Complicité), 24 Hours of Peace (Royal Exchange Manchester), Mephisto [A Rhapsody], Witness (Gate), Present Laughter, Tonight at 8.30 (Chichester Festival Theatre), St George and the Dragon, Emil and the Detectives, Greenland, Our Class (National Theatre), Draw Me Close (Tribeca Film Festival/National Theatre), The War Has Not Yet Started (Theatre Royal Plymouth), Cyrano de Bergarac (Southwark Playhouse), The Hudsucker Proxy (Nuffield Theatre Southampton/Liverpool Everyman), Far Away (Young Vic), A Matter of Life of Death (Kneehigh/National Theatre), Rough Magyck (RSC/Forkbeard Fantasy), The Master and Margarita (Complicité/Barbican), A Dog’s Heart (Complicité/Opera House Amsterdam), Measure for Measure (National Theatre/Complicité), Red Demon (Tokyo Bunkamara), Jedermann (Salzburger Festspiele), The Empress, Othello (RSC), Brief Encounter (Kneehigh/Birmingham Rep/Haymarket), San Diego (Tron/Edinburgh Festival), Nothing Lasts Forever (BAC), Shockheaded Peter (Lyric Hammersmith/West Yorkshire Playhouse/Tour – Olivier Award for Best Entertainment). Screen work includes Trigger Point, Vera, The Continental, Flatshare, Young Wallander, Dad’s Army, Holby City, The ABC Murders, Some Candid Observations on the Eve of the End of the World, A Fantastic Fear of Everything, Alice and Chernobyl: Surviving Disaster. Radio includes 24 Hours of Peace, Pericles, The Gestapo Minutes and The Fireraisers.

Olivier Huband will play Antonio. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing. Other theatre credits include Henry V (Donmar Warehouse), Barefoot in the Park (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Such Filthy F*cks (The Pleasance Theatre, Edinburgh) and An Enemy of the People (The Playground Theatre). TV credits include Moonflower Murders (BBC), This England (Passenger and Revolution Films for Sky), A Discovery of Witches (Bad Wolf for Sky One), Becoming Elizabeth (The Forge for Starz), I Hate Suzie (Bad Wolf for Sky) and Informer (BBC/Amazon). Film credits include Mission Impossible: Fallout (Bad Robot for Paramount).

Arthur Hughes will play Bosola. Theatre credits include Richard in Richard III and Wars of the Roses (RSC), La Cage Aux Folles (Park Theatre), Vassa (Almeida), Our Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Julius Caesar (Sheffield Theatres), Saint Joan (Donmar Warehouse), The Solid Life of Sugar Water (Graeae Theatre Company/National Theatre). TV credits include Shardlake (Disney+), Then Barbara Met Alan (BBC), The Innocents (Netflix), Help and Mincemeat (Channel 4), Shakespeare & Hathaway (BBC).

Oliver Johnstone will play Ferdinand. Theatre includes Henry V (Headlong/Globe), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (ETT), The Haystack (Hampstead Theatre), All My Sons (Old Vic), Imperium (RSC/Gielgud Theatre), Tribes (Sheffield Crucible Theatre), Cymbeline (RSC/Barbican), King Lear (RSC/Barbican/BAM), Teddy Ferrara (Donmar Warehouse), Spring Awakening (Headlong), Oppenheimer (RSC/Vaudeville Theatre), Another Country (Chichester Festival Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Television includes Endeavour (Mammoth/ ITV), Loaded (Hillybilly Films), The Syndicate (BBC), Inspector George Gently (BBC), Whitechapel (Carnival for BBC), Lewis (ITV). Film Includes The Courier, Open, On Chesil Beach, The Inbetweeners 2, Skyfall.

Hari MacKinnon will play Silvio / Doctor. Hari trained at LAMDA. Theatre includes The Father and the Assassin (National Theatre), The Comedy of Errors (Globe), The Cherry Orchard (The Yard/English Touring Theatre), Wired (Theatre 503), Book of Actions (Nouveau Riche), Crunch, Encounter, Samson and She (Arcola Theatre) and Jollof Court (The Upsetters). Television includes Staged (BBC). Radio includes How I Lost My Faith and 9/11.

Francesca Mills will play Duchess. On stage Francesca has recently played Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Globe, and in Francesca Martinez’ play All of Us as Poppy at The National Theatre. Further theatre includes The Secretaries (Young Vic), Malory Towers (Wise Children), The American Clock (Old Vic), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Crucible Theatre), The Two Noble Kinsmen (Shakespeare’s Globe), Pity (Royal Court), A Tale of Two Cities (Regent’s Park), Cyrano de Bergerac (Northern Broadsides/UK Tour), A Pacifist’s Guide to War on Cancer (National Theatre/Complicite), The Government Inspector (Birmingham Rep/U.K. Tour - Ian Charleson Award nomation), Peter Pan (New Wimbledon Theatre) and See How They Run (U.K. Tour). Francesca can be seen on screen as series regular Meld of the Mad in the smash hit Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin, Helen of Troy in Danny Boyles Sex Pistols biopic for Disney+ and as Jemma in Sneakerhead for Dave, a role she was long listed for at the National Comedy Awards. Further television credits include Bandits (Apple TV), Boat Story (BBC), Kirkmoore (BBC), Harlots (Hulu), Worzel Gummidge (BBC), After Ever After (Sky) and Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC/SKY).

Shazia Nicholls will play Cariola. Theatre credits include The Inquiry (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Olivier awards nominated Paradise Now! (Bush Theatre), Antony and Cleopatra, The Winter’s Tale and Macbeth (National Theatre). Screen credits include Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer (AppleTV+) and Peter Kosminsky’s Darkness Rising, Call the Midwife and Dr Foster (BBC).



Glyn Pritchard will play Castruccio / Pescara. Theatre includes Rhinoceros (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru), King Lear (Shakespeare’s Globe), The Dock Brief (Rapture Theatre), The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru), Kneebone Cadillac (Plymouth Theatre Royal), One Green Bottle (Tokyo Metropolitan & Soho Theatre London) Ophelia’s Zimmer, The Twits (both for The Royal Court Theatre), The Bee (Tokyo Metropolitan/Tour), Blodeuwedd and Yn Debig Iawn I Ti A Fi (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru), The Dark Philosophers (National Theatre Wales), The Black Album, Ghetto, Fuente Ovejuna, Bartholomew Fair (National Theatre), The Diver (Soho), Under Milk Wood, Blue Remembered Hills, A Christmas Carol (Dukes, Lancaster), King Lear (Young Vic), Othello (RSC), The Marriage of Figaro (Royal Exchange, Manchester), A Family Affair (Arcola). Television includes Bariau, Andor, Doctor Who, Enid & Lucy, White House Farm, Doctors, Keeping Faith, Anita Series 1 and 2, Albie and Noa, 35 Diwrnod, Inspector George Gently, Critical, Harriet’s Army, Law & Order: UK, Babylon, Hinterland, Stella, Casualty, The Indian Doctor, Pobol Y Cwm, Brookside, Oh Na! Y Morgans, Death of a Son, Famous Five, Coronation Street, A Mind To Kill. Film includes Hunky Dory, Weekenders, Butterflies, Lion, The Last Minute, and Death of a Son.

The Duchess of Malfi was cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Creative team:

Zoe Halliday – Access Consultant

Roberta Zuric – Assistant Director

Ana Beatriz Meireles – Associate Movement and Intimacy Director

Sally Ferguson – Candle Consultant

Sarah Readman – Caption Designer

Anna Clock – Composer

Sabia Smith – Costumer Supervisor

Rachel Bagshaw – Director

Zoë Svendsen – Dramaturg

Rachel Bown-Williams – Fight Director

Ruth Cooper-Brown – Fight Director

Glynn MacDonald – Globe Associate – Voice

Ingrid Mackinnon – Movement and Intimacy Director

Ti Green – Set and Costume Designer

Giles Taylor – Text Consultant

Kay Welch – Voice Coach

Carol Cumberbatch – Wellbeing, Cultural and Diversity Consultant