See Alice Fearn, Grace Mouat, Danielle Steers and More in ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY

Following on from two successful years of concerts in London, Tom Duern is presenting ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY, recorded live during its sell out run at the Apollo Theatre, in the heart of London's West End in December 2020.

Now is your chance to see this production from the comfort of your own home!

Featuring an exceptional cast of over 25 performers and a live band, expect big performances and show stopping vocals.

Cast : Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Pearce Barron, Luke Bayer, Courtney Bowman, Lauren Byrne, MARY Jean Caldwell, LLOYD DANIELS, Nicole Raquel Dennis, TOM DUERN, Alice Fearn, Chris Howell, Idriss Kargbo, CAROLINE KAY, Josie Kemp, RENÉE LAMB, MICHAEL MATHER, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Grace Mouat, Billy Nevers, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Eve Norris, Oliver Ormson, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Alan Richardson, Lauren Soley, MARKUS SÖDERGREN, KAREN WILKINSON, Danielle Steers, Rodney Vubya

Shows will be streamed on the following dates via stream.theatre!

Friday 15th January 7pm

Saturday 16th January 7pm

Sunday 17th January 7pm

https://www.stream.theatre/

£15 + Booking Fee

Running Time is 2hr 30min (including a 20 minute interval)"

Get your tickets, make yourself comfortable and prepare for an unforgettable evening from the comfort of your own home!