Sedos Will Stage Musical WORKING at the Bridewell Theatre

Sedos will stage Working at the Bridewell Theatre this autumn (26-30 October), the first full musical the company has produced since before the Covid-19 lockdown.



In 1974 Chicago radio broadcaster Studs Terkel published a bestselling compilation of interviews with a cross-section of Americans talking about their jobs, which he described as "the extraordinary dreams of ordinary people". Working is the musical adaptation of Terkel's book, and the words of the people he interviewed. It was first conceived by Stephen Schwartz (best known for musicals such as Godspell, Pippin, Wicked) and includes songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer of the hit show Hamilton.



Working is a delightfully funny and thoroughly touching musical which explores what goes through the minds of everyday people, from construction workers and waitresses to firemen, secretaries and cleaning women. It showcases the individuals' occupations and also laments their lost hopes and dreams, taking the average worker's viewpoint and showing that he or she is anything but average.



Director Jacob Hajjar says: "It has been a joy to take the reins of such a phenomenal musical, telling the stories of real working class American people. The show is particularly brilliant because it brings together original songs from an array of prolific composers - Stephen Schwartz, Mary Rodgers and James Taylor to name a few.



"I am also incredibly lucky to be working with a talented cast that truly represents the diversity of the American people. As someone who grew up in working class America, I can say that this production will bring authenticity and heart, as well as more than one show stopping number! It's just what is needed for Sedos's first full musical production in more than a year."

Working will be the second of three full shows which Sedos will stage this autumn. Ophelia Thinks Harder (28 September-2 October) and Working (26-30 October) were both originally scheduled to play in 2020, while Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (24 December-4 December) is a new addition to the programme.



Sedos has been the resident theatre company at the Bridewell Theatre since 2012.