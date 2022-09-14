Save up to 57% on BRIGHT HALF LIFE at the King's Head Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sep. 14, 2022  
What if life came with a rewind button?

Jumping across time, Bright Half Life tells the four-and-a-half-decade story of Vicky and Erica, who meet, fall in love, start a family, and traverse the highs, lows, joys, and fears that come from sharing your life with someone else.

Author of the ground-breaking Pulitzer Prize-nominated play Blue Door, Tanya Barfield writes a contemporary classic about love, heartbreak, skydiving, and the infinite moments that make up a relationship. Depicting queer love in the richest and most original of ways, Bright Half Life is an intensely romantic and moving play depicting love that is complicated and ever-changing.

Offer Details:

Save up to 57%

Was £35 - Now £15
Was £33 Now £15
Was £27 - Now £15

Book by 24 September 2022


