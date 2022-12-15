Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 55% on THE FIR TREE at The Globe

Book by 31 December to get tickets from just £15.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Save up to 55% on THE FIR TREE at The Globe

Save up to 55% on The Fir Tree at Shakespeare's Globe

Experience the magic of Christmas in the Globe Theatre with all the family, as our re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen's festive fairy tale returns for a second year.

 In a beautiful wood stands a little Fir Tree. Kept company by woodland creatures, it enjoys a peaceful life. But the Fir Tree is curious. It dreams of a world outside the forest, yearning for adventure. What will happen when it grows up? Where will it go? And will it be everything the Fir Tree wished for?

Let imaginations run wild as the Globe transforms into a hand-crafted forest. Meet friendly puppets made of cardboard - and make your own to bring to the performance! Take part in carol-singing and tree decorating, and keep cosy with a hot chocolate or mulled wine under the wintry star-lit sky.

Globe resident writer Hannah Khalil's new re-telling of this classic fairy tale, directed by Michelle Terry, is suitable for all ages, big or small. So, join us this Christmas for a wonderfully festive dose of storytelling, puppetry, song and hope.

Valid Monday to Saturday matinee and Tuesday to Saturday evening from 15 December to 31 December 2022.

Book by 31 December 2022.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Related Stories
Exclusive Presale for GREASE THE MUSICAL, Returning to the Dominium Theatre in 2023 Photo
Exclusive Presale for GREASE THE MUSICAL, Returning to the Dominium Theatre in 2023
Exclusive Presale for Grease The Musical. Tickets from just £21
Exclusive Presale for GROUNDHOG DAY at The Old Vic Photo
Exclusive Presale for GROUNDHOG DAY at The Old Vic
Exclusive Presale: A comic parable of love, hope and transformation from the creatives behind Matilda The Musical and The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol, this Olivier Award-winning (Best New Musical, Best Actor) musical sensation based on the 1993 hit film returns to The Old Vic next year.
Show of the Week: Tickets From Just £20 for JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Photo
Show of the Week: Tickets From Just £20 for JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
This Christmas join comedy superstars Dawn French and Julian Clary as they lead the cast of a brand-new production of Jack and the Beanstalk at London’s iconic home of pantomime!
24 Hr Exclusive Presale for CRAZY FOR YOU, starring Charlie Stemp Photo
24 Hr Exclusive Presale for CRAZY FOR YOU, starring Charlie Stemp
Exclusive 24 Hour Presale for Crazy For You, starring Charlie Stemp. Get tickets before anyone else!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


New London Date Added to Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD TourNew London Date Added to Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour
December 15, 2022

Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has added a new London date to his brand-new show Off The Record.  The comedian will now be at the London O2 on 23 and 24 November 2023.
Interview: 'Gospel Isn't Restrictive to Any One Genre' London Community Gospel Choir on Humble Origins and Celebrating Their Huge AnniversaryInterview: 'Gospel Isn't Restrictive to Any One Genre' London Community Gospel Choir on Humble Origins and Celebrating Their Huge Anniversary
December 14, 2022

After a dazzling concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021, the choir returns for the 2022 Christmas season with an exciting festive show featuring the gospel classics you love, with musical accompaniment from Heritage Orchestra and the powerhouse London Community Gospel Choir band. This year’s concert will be extra special, as the choir are celebrating their 40th anniversary! 
Ticket Bank Launches to Provide Free Access to London Shows
December 14, 2022

Cardboard Citizens and the Cultural Philanthropy Foundation have launched Ticket Bank, which aims to make 1,000 theatre tickets a week available to people in London who may not be able to access culture during the cost-of-living crisis.
Review: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert HallReview: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert Hall
December 14, 2022

If you have a passing interest in podcasts then you will have heard of The Rest Is Politics, the wildly successful podcast featuring the unlikely duo of ex-MP Rory Stewart and New Labour spin-doctor Alistair Campbell. The podcast only began in March this year, so it is testament to its popularity that a show like this can sell out in a matter of moments.
Exclusive Presale for GREASE THE MUSICAL, Returning to the Dominium Theatre in 2023Exclusive Presale for GREASE THE MUSICAL, Returning to the Dominium Theatre in 2023
December 14, 2022

Exclusive Presale for Grease The Musical. Tickets from just £21
share