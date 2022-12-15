Save up to 55% on THE FIR TREE at The Globe

Save up to 55% on The Fir Tree at Shakespeare's Globe

Experience the magic of Christmas in the Globe Theatre with all the family, as our re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen's festive fairy tale returns for a second year.

In a beautiful wood stands a little Fir Tree. Kept company by woodland creatures, it enjoys a peaceful life. But the Fir Tree is curious. It dreams of a world outside the forest, yearning for adventure. What will happen when it grows up? Where will it go? And will it be everything the Fir Tree wished for?

Let imaginations run wild as the Globe transforms into a hand-crafted forest. Meet friendly puppets made of cardboard - and make your own to bring to the performance! Take part in carol-singing and tree decorating, and keep cosy with a hot chocolate or mulled wine under the wintry star-lit sky.

Globe resident writer Hannah Khalil's new re-telling of this classic fairy tale, directed by Michelle Terry, is suitable for all ages, big or small. So, join us this Christmas for a wonderfully festive dose of storytelling, puppetry, song and hope.

Valid Monday to Saturday matinee and Tuesday to Saturday evening from 15 December to 31 December 2022.

Book by 31 December 2022.