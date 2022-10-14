Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 37% on Death Drop: Back In The Habit

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back!

The drag murder mystery sensation is returning with a brand-new show and an all-star cast to be announced: Death Drop: Back In The Habit, written by Rob Evans and directed once again by Jesse Jones.

Death Drop: Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the Sisters. As the clues are unearthed by Sis Marple, you'll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.

Save up to 37% - tickets from £25

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 8 November to 18 November 2022

(Excl. Saturday and Sunday performances).

Book by 16 October 2022.