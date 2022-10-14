Save up to 37% on DEATH DROP : BACK IN THE HABIT
Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back!
The drag murder mystery sensation is returning with a brand-new show and an all-star cast to be announced: Death Drop: Back In The Habit, written by Rob Evans and directed once again by Jesse Jones.
Death Drop: Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the Sisters. As the clues are unearthed by Sis Marple, you'll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.
Valid Monday to Friday performances from 8 November to 18 November 2022
(Excl. Saturday and Sunday performances).
Book by 16 October 2022.