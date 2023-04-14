Save Up to 50% on SUGAR COAT at Southwark Playhouse

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

A feminist gig theatre show about love, loss and lubrication. Based on a true story, Sugar Coat is a hilarious and heartfelt mix of rebellious empowerment and laugh-out-loud teen angst.

Performed by an all female and non-binary band, Sugar Coat follows one woman's coming-of-age journey, spanning across eight years of sexual highs and lows, with sprinklings of 90s nostalgia and an unashamedly queer and feminist call to arms.

Winner of the OFFComm 2020 Award, Show of the Week (VAULT Festival 2020) and UNTAPPED (New Diorama Theatre & Underbelly) finalist, the show features original music inspired by Riot Grrrl bands, such as Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, Veruca Salt and Letters to Cleo.

From the Producers of Fringe First winning Bobby & Amy, this powerful gig theatre confronts sex and sexuality in a brutally funny and honest show about trauma and recovery. Written by singer-songwriter Lilly Pollard (BBC Music Introducing) and playwright Joel Samuels (Fever Pitch, Divas, A Wake in Progress), with direction by Celine Lowenthal (Pecs, Soho Theatre; Sex, Sex, Men, Men, Yard Theatre) and co-Musical Direction from Anya Pearson of the renowned band Dream Nails.

Tickets from £15



Prices and Validity

Was £30 - Now £15

Valid on all performances until 15 April 2023

Sugar Coat is at the Southwark Playhouse Borough until 22 Apr