Save Up To 73% on Derren Brown's UNBELIEVABLE!

Derren Brown's one-man shows have won two Olivier Awards and played to sold out houses on tour across the UK, in the West End and on Broadway. Now, with his long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor, Derren* has created a new show starring a multi-talented cast of seven who will perform MAGIC LIKE YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN.



Be among the first to see the West End Premiere of this theatrical experience from September 2023. The content of Unbelievable remains a closely guarded secret, but if you've seen one of Derren's shows before, you know you're in for a powerhouse treat!



*Derren does not appear on stage in Unbelievable

Unbelievable-Tickets From £15.00

Book By: 3 December 2023

Offers and Validity:

Was £36 - Now £15

Was £54 - Now £15

Was £60 - Now £25

Was £72 - Now £35

Was £84 - Now £45

Was £96 - Now £55



Valid on all performances other than Saturdays from 29 November 2023 - 07 January 2024.

Unbelievable is at the Criterion Theatre until 7 April 2024