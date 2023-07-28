Save Up To 58% on JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre

Save Up To 58% on JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre

Save up to 58% on Jersey Boys: Tickets From £15.00!

Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations. 

Staged by the original Broadway creative team, including renowned multi-Tony Award winner director Des McAnuff (Metropolitan Opera, New York and former Artistic Director of Canada’s Stratford Festival), Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe this bespoke fresh new production is designed especially for the recently refurbished Trafalgar Theatre, and features an all-new cast, including Ben Joyce making his West End debut as Frankie Valli. 

Jersey Boys tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.  The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You

Jersey Boys: Tickets From £15.00!

Book By: 30 July 2023

Offers and Validity:

Was £119 - Now £55
Was £90 - Now £35
Was £60 - Now £25
Was £30 - Now £15

Valid on all performances 27 July 2023 - 17 September 2023.
(Excl Saturday Evenings performances)

Jersey Boys is at the Trafalgar Theatre




