Review: JERSEY BOYS, Trafalgar Theatre

Slick, engaging and toe-tappingly good.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Review: JERSEY BOYS, Trafalgar Theatre

Jersey BoysJersey Boys, the jukebox musical that chronicles the iconic band the Four Seasons’ rise to fame, is no stranger to the West End. In fact, the show ran for nine years after its original debut in 2009. And, if this revival at the Trafalgar Theatre is anything to go by - its longevity is well-earned. Slick, engaging and toe-tappingly good, Jersey Boys is jukebox theatre at its best.

Featuring familiar hits such as “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Walk Like A Man”, and “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)”, the story follows the band from their formation through to their chart-topping success and eventual disbandment. It's a real rags-to-riches tale, as the group begins performing local gigs in their hometown before taking the world by storm.

The story begins with Tommy DeVito discovering a teenage Frankie Valli. Recognising that the kid had a voice that would one day dominate the charts, he takes him under his wing and welcomes him to his band. Such efforts are interrupted when Devito is arrested, leaving Nick Massi (a fellow band member) to help Valli discover his voice while he’s away. When Devito returns, trios are out - and quartets are in. Through a recommendation from "Joey" Pesci (Yes, that Joe Pesci), they’re introduced to Bob Gaudio. Not only is he a talented musician, but he’s also a writer. 

Then, they have a hit on their hands. 

And then another one.

And then another one.

Of course, everything that rises must fall. Relationships sour as gambling debts and life on the road catch up to the bands, and they learn that life on the top is not necessarily what they expected it to be.

There are challenges in playing characters based on real people - especially for those of whom there are hours of performance footage available to watch and scrutinise. However, this is a challenge that the Jersey Boys cast rise to with ease and confidence - sharing genuine chemistry throughout.

Luke Suri is pitch-perfect Frankie Valli, hitting impressive high notes without any sign of difficulty. It truly feels like you’re watching Franki Valli on the stage - especially during the Act-Two number, “Beggin”. Peter Nash is equally captivating as Tommy DeVito, managing to play the hero and the villain simultaneously, as DeVito switches between being staunchly protective and dangerously impulsive.  Declan Egan is excellent as Bob Gaudio - who, in many cases, is the spark behind their rise to fame. Frankie had the voice but wouldn’t have had anything to sing if not for Gaudio. Egan shows a precise skill for comic timing throughout. Karl James Wilson rounds out the quartet as Nick Massi - quiet and brooding but nonetheless compelling.

While the entire ensemble is strong, Joey Cornish's west-end debut as Joey Pesci is particularly engaging. So too, is Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe - often earning some of the biggest laughs of the night.

With an impressive discography to choose from, Jersey Boys does not slip into the trap that many jukebox musicals fall into - that is, the songs do not at any stage feel shoe-horned in. They fit effortlessly into the narrative. This, coupled with slick choreography from Sergio Trujillo, allows for a theatrical production that feels part-documentary part-concert. This is also aided by clever projections (Michael Clark) and rustic, backstage-esque stage design (Klara Zieglerova).

While the female characters within the production could do with more development, writers Marshall Brickman">Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice succeed in fitting an expansive story into a short time frame. Here, rose-tinted glasses are tossed aside; as the character’s misdeeds are not glossed over but presented plainly on stage. 

In many ways, Jersey Boys represents theatre at its best. By using familiar songs, the production is both accessible and entertaining - and could also be a great way to introduce younger audiences to the Four Seasons. While at points exploring the darker side of fame, the production is lively, comedic and bold - which means the audience is almost itching to get up and dance throughout. 

Jersey Boys is booking at the Trafalgar Theatre until January 2024.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner.




RELATED STORIES

1
It Will Never Be Finished!: Guest Blog by Director Jon Brittain on the Challenges of Devel Photo
'It Will Never Be Finished!': Guest Blog by Director Jon Brittain on the Challenges of Developing Two Versions of KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER!

We’ve just completed week four of rehearsals for Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! Or should I say re-rehearsals - as the show already had a run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: IrrePRESSible Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: IrrePRESSible Q&A

BWW catches up with writer Gillian Lacey Solymar to chat about bringing IrrePRESSible to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Ian Smith Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Ian Smith Q&A

BWW catches up with Ian Smith to chat about bringing Crushing to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams Q&A

BWW catches up with Jacob Storms to chat about bringing Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Abbie Grundy

Review: JERSEY BOYS, Trafalgar TheatreReview: JERSEY BOYS, Trafalgar Theatre
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast RecordingReview: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording
Review: THE CRUCIBLE, Gielgud TheatreReview: THE CRUCIBLE, Gielgud Theatre
Review: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Lyric HammersmithReview: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Lyric Hammersmith

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You