Save 33% On Tickets To MARIA FRIEDMAN & FRIENDS - LEGACY

The Menier Chocolate Factory presents the world premiere of Maria Friedman's brand-new show celebrating the brilliance of Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim.

Friedman performed with each multiple times, becoming a much-lauded interpreter of their works. Now, with friends old and new, she explores the legacies of these titans of 20th-century musical theatre. Read our review here!

"This event was brought about by a desire to sing, to share and to join together in celebration of some of the greatest composers of our time," says Friedman.

"These past two years have starved us of the connection and depth of emotion that brilliant music and song can evoke - and we want to bring that back in the beautifully intimate space at the Menier, and enable audiences to revel in the legacy of my much missed friends, these extraordinary artists - Hamlisch, Legrand and Sondheim. I can't wait to share it with you."

