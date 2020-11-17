Sasha Regan Brings THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE to the Palace Theatre

Regan's all-male take on W. S Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's 'The Pirates of Penzance' will hit the Palace Theatre on Sunday 13th December.

Despite the odds and at the end of a very difficult year, Sasha Regan and her stalwart award-winning Gilbert & Sullivan crew will be bringing some much-needed Christmas cheer to London's West End.

Regan's popular all-male take on W. S Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's 'The Pirates of Penzance' will hit the Palace Theatre on Sunday 13th December. The show is already proving a hit - tickets are flying and there are limited seats due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Booking early is recommended.

Sasha Regan and her merry band of swashbuckling pirates are delighted. Regan explains: "in the midst of all the sadness and chaos this year, we have something to look forward to. We're going to the ball! This moment has taken us years and despite the lockdown, we're seeing a real demand for this show."

The production was first staged at her original 50-seater Union Theatre in Southwark over a decade ago. From day one it became a critically acclaimed overnight hit, winning Best Off-West End production in the 2009 WhatsOnStage Awards. Following several sell-out runs in the UK, the merry band of pirates toured Australia including a month-long run at Cate Blanchett's Sydney Theatre - a tremendous feat for a small Off West End company.

The Palace Theatre was originally commissioned and owned by theatrical impresario Richard D'Oyly Carte in the 1880s. It was known as the Royal English Opera House. Carte who was already producing comic operas at his Savoy Theatre, decided to commission the Opera House as a home for grand operas. The Royal English Opera House opened 10 years after the Savoy Theatre which championed Gilbert & Sullivan's well-known "Savoy operas". Although their operettas never ran at the Royal English Opera House, it opened in January 1891 with Sir Arthur Sullivan's 'Ivanhoe'. Sadly, Carte's cherished opera house came under financial pressure leaving him with no alternative but to lease it and eventually sell it within one year of opening.

Throughout his life, Carte managed Gilbert & Sullivan and nurtured their careers including setting up the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company. Together these talented men introduced a new way of presenting light opera to families, touring these works to bring them out to the wider community.

Regan says: "It's lovely to be able to bring a hugely popular Gilbert & Sullivan operetta to the West End, particularly to the Palace Theatre. This year has been a real struggle for everyone and I'm so glad that Gilbert & Sullivan's work can bring one night of smiles and joy to audiences." (photo credit: Scott Rylander)

Tickets are limited due to Coronavirus health and safety restrictions. Nimax theatres have a very strict Covid-19 safety policy and are doing everything they can to make audiences safe.

DETAILS:

Runs on 13th December for one night only.

The Palace Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, London, W1D 5AY

Tickets online: https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/pirates-of-penzance/

Box Office: 0330 333 4813

Performance Time: 7:00pm

Running time: 2 hours including an interval

For all group and school bookings, please contact: groups@nimaxtheatres.com.

School bookings rate: £25

Creatives

Director and Co-Producer - Sasha Regan

Choreographer - Lizzi Gee

Designer - Robyn Wilson-Owen

Musical Director - Richard Baker

Associate Choreographer - Lee Greenaway

Lighting Design - Ben Bull

Casting - Adam Braham Casting

Marketing and Public Relations - Fiona Lockley

Co-produced by Ben De Wynter for HMS2020 Productions

Casting to be announced shortly.

