Sarah Hadland Joins Cast Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL-ISH

Berk's Nest has announced the full cast for A Christmas Carol-ish as critically acclaimed actress Sarah Hadland joins Mr Swallow (writer/star and double Emmy award nominee Nick Mohammed) and co. The show begins previews on 7th December and will conclude its limited run on 23rd December. Tickets have been in huge demand with many dates already down to the last few remaining! All tickets available from sohotheatre.com.

Sarah Hadland joins the cast as lounge singer Rochelle and is an acclaimed TV, film, and theatre actress, best known for her role as Stevie Sutton in the BAFTA-nominated Miranda (BBC). Theatre appearances include Noises Off (Garrick Theatre), Dance Nation (Almeida Theatre), and Admissions (Trafalgar Studios). On Television, Sarah has also starred in The Man Who Fell To Earth (CBS), Hang Ups (Channel 4), The Job Lot (ITV), Horrible Histories (BBC), Inside No. 9 (BBC), W1A (BBC), and That Mitchell and Webb Look (BBC). Film appearances include Horrible Histories: The Movie, Quantum of Solace, and Burton & Taylor.

Nick Mohammed said: "It's such an utter thrill to be working with Sarah again. She has that formidable quality of bringing such solid truth and emotion to whatever character she inhabits whilst never holding back on her proper funny bones. It's also a delight and genuine shock to be finally working with someone a notch shorter than me! We can't wait to release Rochelle Kelly into Mr. Swallow's world and to wreak more havoc!"

The character of Mr. Swallow is one of the country's most popular / irritating comedy creations and is the brainchild of Nick Mohammed - one of the UK's most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula! Houdini, and The Vanishing Elephant and has skilfully transferred this success to the small screen. Nick has wowed audiences as Mr. Swallow multiple times on Channel 4's Cats Does Countdown, with clips of the performances quickly going viral - viewing figures for the clip of Mr. Swallow's Jurassic Park rendition stand at over 9 million on Facebook whilst the clip of him memorising cards has been viewed over 12 million times! He also appeared as Mr. Swallow in Amazon's hugely successful new series Backstage With Katherine Ryan, wowing Jimmy Carr with his sleight of hand. Outside of his work as Mr. Swallow, Nick Mohammed is a double Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and writer who stars as the regular fan-favourite role of Nate in Apple TV+'s smash-hit, multi-Emmy award-winning series - Ted Lasso - opposite Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. Seasons One and Two were hugely critically acclaimed, showered with awards and nominations and beloved by audiences globally. The second season received 20 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Nick's second nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series. The show went on to win four awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, acting awards for Sudeikis and Goldstein, and a directing award for MJ Delaney. Season Three is currently filming and is set to be released later this year.

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson will return as Mr. Swallow's put-upon cast member Jonathan. Hodgson is an acclaimed actor, writer and comedian and has played series regular Gordon in three series of the smash hit BBC2 sitcom Two Doors Down. Kieran has filmed two critically acclaimed specials for Channel 4 - How Europe Stole My Mum and How We Forgot to Save The Planet. Other credits include Lovesickand The Irregulars for Netflix as well as indie hit feature, All My Friends Hate Me; See How They Run, which can be seen in cinemas now; and the upcoming tentpole feature, The Flash. Kieran is currently working on Prince Andrew: The Musical, which he has written and will star in, for Channel 4. He recently co-wrote a feature for Fox Searchlight and is currently working on another.

David Elms rounds out the cast as the piqued Mr. Goldsmith, having played the role alongside Mr. Swallow in Dracula! and Houdini, and on Harry Hill's Clubnite (C4). Elms is an actor, improviser, writer and stand-up comedian, and the winner of the Musical Comedy Awards in 2014. His short film SWAG won Best Foreign Short at The LA Indie Film Festival in 2015. He has been well received at the Fringe with solo shows 'Nurture Boy' (2014) 'Mister Boy'(2015) and 'Goody Boy' (2016) as well as for roles in hit shows 'Mr Swallow The Musical' and 'Adam Riches is Coach Coach'. He made his TV acting debut in August 2016 as series regular Clive in both seasons of Channel 5's semi-improvised sitcom 'Borderline', to critical acclaim.

A Christmas Carol-ish's creative team includes director Matt Peover (Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper, UK Tour & Amazon Prime Special; Good Girl, Trafalgar Studios; Nina Conti In Therapy), set & costume design from Tony and Olivier-nominated Fly Davis (Ocean at the End of the Lane, Duke of Yorks West End, Henry V, Donmar Warehouse), and lighting design from Richard Howell (Closer, Lyric Hammersmith; Glengarry Glen Ross, Playhouse Theatre; Coriolanus, RSC / Barbican). Composer Oliver Birch (I Want My Hat Back, National Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Leeds Playhouse), Music Supervisor Freddie Tapner (London Musical Theatre Orchestra; A Christmas Carol, Lyceum Theatre West End), and Choreographer Emily Holt (The Entertainer, Curve Theatre/UK Tour; The Wipers Times, The Watermill/Arts Theatre/UK Tour) all return having previously worked on Mr. Swallow shows Dracula! and Houdini. Owen Donovan produces for Berk's Nest (Richard Gadd: Monkey See Monkey Do, Rose Matafeo: Horndog, Kieran Hodgson: '75).