Sarah Angliss' GIANT Comes to the Linbury Theatre Next Year

The Royal Opera House has announced that Giant, a new opera from visionary composer Sarah Angliss, poet Ross Sutherland and director Sarah Fahie will transfer to the Linbury Theatre in spring 2024.

Giant tells the taut tale of surgeon John Hunter and his obsession with Charles Byrne – a man he would ultimately betray in one of the most disturbing acts in the era of the grave robbers. Originally commissioned in 2018 by Britten Pears Arts, the critically acclaimed production received its premiere at the 2023 Aldeburgh Festival.

Written for five voices, Giant uses 18th-century instruments, live electronics and bespoke music machines as it vividly recalls the events surrounding Byrne’s death: an extraordinary story that resonates through the ages.

Giant will replace scheduled performances of Woman & Machine which has been postponed. Full details to be confirmed.