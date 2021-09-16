Samantha Womack Will Play The White Witch in THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Final casting was announced today for the smash-hit Leeds Playhouse production of C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe which begins a major tour of the UK and Ireland on November 2, 2021. TV and theatre star Samantha Womack completes the cast to play Narnia's evil White Witch.

Samantha Womack said of her new role:

'Having been a huge fan of C S Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for as long as I can remember, I am thrilled to be playing the The White Witch. The book has always been a magical read and having watched incredible actors interpret this role in the past, I am excited to see what she holds for me. This production is so beautifully conceived with thrilling sets and costumes and an amazingly talented cast and creative team. I can't wait to seduce, plot and terrify Narnia into a permanent winter'

Samantha Womack returns to the theatre after her recent success playing the lead role in the sold-out production of The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour. Sam's past theatre roles include the Tony award-winning production of South Pacific in which she starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Guys and Dolls at London's Piccadilly Theare (directed by Michael Grandage) and playing Emma in an award-winning production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal (directed by Sir Peter Hall). Her varied work on television has seen Samantha moving from comedy to drama with the cult success of BBC's Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV's gritty crime drama Liverpool 1, Imogen's Face and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. Films include playing the unhinged mother of Eggsy in the The Kingsman franchise sharing the screen with Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson and playing Hazel in Jon Godbers Up 'n Under.

The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe begins its tour at Curve, Leicester on Tuesday 2 November 2021, travelling on to Aylesbury, Southampton, Sunderland, Salford, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Plymouth, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking and finally completing the tour in Norwich on 9 April 2022.

The National Press night is on Thursday 9 December at 7pm at the Lowry in Salford.

The show broke box office records at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 and played to packed houses and critical acclaim at the Bridge Theatre in London in 2019.

Joining Samantha in the cast are: Ammar Duffus (Peter Pevensie), Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund Pevensie), Robyn Sinclair (Susan Pevensie) and Karise Yansen (Lucy Pevensie). Aslan is played by Chris Jared, Mr Tumnus by Jez Unwin, Mr Beaver by Sam Buttery and Maugrim by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay. They are joined by Oliver Bingham (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer), Scott Brooks (Mr Pope, Fox Trot, Associate Music Captain), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel and Aslan Puppeteer), Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole), Tash Holway (on stage Swing, Dance Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer), Sophie Naglik (on stage Swing) Kate Parr (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Anthony Starr (on stage Swing), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Brad Veitch (on stage Swing). Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse) aand Grace Wylde (Mrs Pevensie, Robin and Falcon)

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The tour will be directed by Michael Fentiman, based on the original production by Sally Cookson with original Set and Costume design by Rae Smith. Michael's previous productions include the Olivier Award-nominated Amélie (Watermill Theatre/The Other Palace/UK Tour and currently running in the West End), The Windsors: Endgame (also running in the West End), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre), the 50th anniversary production of Joe Orton's Loot (Park Theatre/Watermill Theatre), Titus Andronicus and Ahasverus (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Taming of the Shrew (Sherman Theatre/Tron Theatre) and, as director and writer, CinderELLA (Nuffield Southampton) and The Last Days of Anne Boleyn (Tower of London).

Joining Michael Fentiman on the creative team are Tour Set and Costume Designer Tom Paris, Dramaturg Adam Peck, Composer Benji Bower with additional composition by Music Supervisor Barnaby Race, Choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, Lighting Designer Jack Knowles, Sound Designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, Puppetry Director Toby Olié, Puppetry Designer Max Humphries, Aerial Director Gwen Hales, Illusionist Chris Fisher, Music Director Toby Higgins, Movement Consultant Dan Canham, Casting Director Will Burton, Fight Director Jonathan Holby, Costume Supervisor Joanna Coe, Wigs and Make Up Supervisor Susanna Peretz, Props Supervisor Lizzie Frankl, and Associate Director James Callàs Ball.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced on tour by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and based on the original Leeds Playhouse production.

Producer Chris Harper said:

'We are so proud of the cast and creative team that we have assembled for our forthcoming tour of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and are delighted to welcome incredibly talented Samantha Womack as the White Witch.'

Tour Dates:

Tues 2 - Sat 13 November 2021

Curve, Leicester

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

https://www.curveonline.co.uk

Tues 16 - Sat 20 November 2021

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Box Office: 03330 096 690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

Tues 23 - Sat 27 November 2021

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Box Office: 023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Tues 30 November - Sat 4 December 2021

Sunderland Empire

Box office: 03330 096 690

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

Weds 8 December 2021 - Sat 15 January 2022

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

Tues 18 - Sat 22 January 2022

Wales Millennium Centre

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

Tues 25 - Sat 29 January 2022

His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen

Box Office: 01224 641122

aberdeenperformingarts.com

Tues 1 - Sat 5 February 2022

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www. trch.co.uk

Tues 8 - Sat 12 February 2022

Edinburgh King's Theatre

Box Office: 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

Tues 15 - Sat 19 February 2022

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

Tues 22 - Sat 26 February 2022

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Box Office: 01752 267 222

www.theatreroyal.com

Tues 1 March - Saturday 5 March 2022

Glasgow Theatre Royal

Box Office: 03330 096 690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

Tues 8- Sat 12 March 2022

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Box office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Tues 15 - Sat 19 March 2022

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Box Office: 00 353 1677 7999

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tues 22 - Sat 26 March

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

Tues 5 April - Sat 9 April

Norwich Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01603 630 000