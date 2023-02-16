Sadler's Wells Launches New Productions For 2023

Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK's critically acclaimed production of Message In A Bottle, choreographed by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince and set to the iconic hits of Sting, returns to the Peacock Theatre for a limited run this autumn.

In Sadler's Wells Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presents four programmes of work, blending highlights from Ailey's illustrious career with work by choreographers Kyle Abraham, Aszure Barton, Ronald K. Brown, Jamar Roberts, and Twyla Tharp.

The Flamenco Festival is back for a fortnight this summer, showcasing dancers and musicians from across the flamenco world, including performances from Olivier Award-winning dancer and choreographer Sara Baras, Estévez & Paños Company, and a concert by Grammy Award-winning guitarist Vicente Amigo.



Chaillot-Théâtre National de la Danse Director Rachid Ouramdane brings together an ensemble of dancers, athletes, acrobats and rock climbers for Corps extrêmes, an exploration of flight and freedom featuring a climbing wall and high wire.

Breakin' Convention presents State Shift - an intimate evening by the Dutch collective of breakers The Ruggeds, while Rambert brings Death Trap, an evening of works by Ben Duke, which includes an adaptation of Orpheus and Eurydice and a production inspired by the music and spirit of Nina Simone.

Damien Jalet's Skid features a dance floor tilted at 34°, inspired by the measurement of the earth's gravitational acceleration, while SAABA pairs Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sharon Eyal's distinctive choreography with costumes by Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, in a double bill from GöteborgsOperans Danskompani.



In the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells resident over 60-s performance group Company of Elders presents a Mixed Bill with specially commissioned work by James Cousins Company and world-renowned waacking artist Bagsy. Second Hand Dance brings an engaging and fun performance, We Touch, We Play, We Dance, for babies and children under 3. Siobhan Davies reflects on her life's work in a screening of the film Transparent, and there are conversations with choreographers Akram Khan, Jo Bannon and Charlotte Darbyshire.

Over the festive period, Birmingham Rep's much-loved stage adaptation of Raymond Brigg's The Snowman returns to the Peacock Theatre for its 26th year.



Tickets for newly announced events are on public sale from Monday 27 February at 10 am via www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members on Friday 24 February.



For further information, including images, arranging interviews or press tickets, please contact the press representative listed for each production.