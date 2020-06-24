STRICTLY COME DANCING to Present Shortened Season

Jun. 24, 2020  
Strictly Come Dancing has released the following message regarding their upcoming season:

The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.


