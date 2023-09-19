STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE 2024 Tour Announced

It's time to dust off those scoring paddles and get those dancing shoes ready, because the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back for 2024! Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood return to take up their judging seats and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara is back as tour host.

The Strictly Live Tour will dazzle audiences in January and February next year at arenas up and down the UK for 30 scintillating shows. Tickets will go on sale at 10.00am on Friday 22 September.

The tour will open at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 19 January for the first of five spectacular performances. Then the glitz, the glamour and the sequins, together with the all-important celebrity contestants and their professional dancer partners, will travel to some of the UK’s biggest entertainment venues leaving a trail of glitter in their wake: Utilita Arena Sheffield, Utilita Arena Newcastle, OVO Hydro Glasgow, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and finally The O2 in London, culminating on 11 February.

Directing the Strictly Live Tour is TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood, who will once again be creating a dance extravaganza like no other, featuring a stellar line-up of talent from the current series of the smash hit BBC show, recently named Best Talent Show at the 2023 National Television Awards. And of course, the Strictly Live Tour Band and singers will be wowing arena audiences with their show-stopping tunes and harmonies. Celebrities and professional dancers joining the tour will be announced soon.

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’m delighted to be judging the Strictly Live Tour once again - there is never a dull moment alongside Anton and Craig! The audiences are always electric, the atmosphere is amazing, and Anton has promised me lots of surprises! I can’t wait for January next year when we get the show on the road!”

Anton Du Beke said: "It was my first Strictly tour earlier this year and I was blown away by the scale and spectacle of the live experience. So, I'm thrilled to be back with all the gang next year and look forward to another incredible tour."

Craig Revel Horwood said: “What better way to start the new year than with the Strictly Live Tour! It’s going to be gorgeous to be back on the road with Shirley, Anton, and Janette. Joining us to entertain you all will be an A-MAZ-ING line-up of celebrities and professional dancers from this year’s series. And, as you would expect, we will have a few extra special surprises in store for the arena audiences along the way. One word, three syllables - FAB-U-LOUS!”

Janette Manrara said: “What an incredible way to kick off 2024! I am always so honoured to host the live tour as it brings everything that viewers love about the Strictly TV show to thousands of people around the UK. It’s a great night out for all the family - I just can’t wait!”

Strictly Come Dancing returned to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 16 September for its 21st series with an all-new exciting celebrity and pro dancer line-up and an array of incredible dance routines. Strictly's Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the TV series, showcasing the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage in their hometown or city.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance - we couldn’t stop them if we tried - but the ultimate power lies with the audience. A text for their favourite couple is all it takes; their votes will decide who wins!

As with the 2023 tour, each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR 2024

19–21 January Birmingham Utilita Arena

(Friday 19 at 7.30pm, Saturday 20 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 21 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

23 January Sheffield Utilita Arena

(Tuesday 23 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

24-25 January Newcastle Utilita Arena

(Wednesday 24 at 7.30pm, Thursday 25 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

26-28 January OVO Hydro Glasgow

(Friday 26 at 7.30pm, Saturday 27 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 28 at 1.30pm)

30-31 January M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

(Tuesday 30 at 7.30pm, Wednesday 31 at 7.30pm)

01-02 February First Direct Arena Leeds

(Thursday 1 at 7.30pm, Friday 2 at 7.30pm)

03-04 February AO Arena Manchester

(Saturday 3 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 4 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

06-08 February Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

(Tuesday 6 at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7 at 7.30pm, Thursday 8 at 7.30pm)

9-11 February The O2 London

(Friday 9 at 7.30pm, Saturday 10 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 11 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Tickets: £35 - £100 (price bands differ between venues)

All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee

Image Credit: BBC