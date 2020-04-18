STRICTLY COME DANCING Announces Three-Part Series From BBC Studios

In this three-part BBC One series (3x60"), Strictly Come Dancing will remember some of the nation's favourite moments from the show's history in a brand new way. Viewers will be able to enjoy the very best moments from Strictly's themed weeks - Movies, Musicals and Blackpool - with the opportunity to get involved themselves!

The series will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who will be joined from home by Strictly's fabulous four judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, alongside other famous and familiar faces. Audiences can expect fun home videos from the Strictly professional dancers, past celebrity contestants, and the Great British public will have their chance to join in the fun too.

Viewers will be able to send in home-made content of their reactions to some of their favourite Strictly routines, or even try the dances out at home and the best clips will be included in the shows.

Prepare for surprises, spectacular performances and exclusive footage all from the comfort of your home.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, says: "Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments in the movie, musical and Blackpool weeks - the three special episodes will look back and celebrate these, bringing some much needed Strictly sparkle to the nation."

The upcoming specials are set to air later this year on BBC One. Commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, the specials will be Executive Produced by Sarah James for BBC Studios and Commissioning Editor Jo Wallace for the BBC.





