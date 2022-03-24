STARRY, a Musical Adaptation of the Letters Between Theo and Vincent Van Gogh Receives UK Industry Workshop

A musical adaptation of the letters of Theo and Vincent van Gogh is moving to London for it's development and first Industry workshop this March-April ahead of a world premiere production in the UK next year, produced by the UK's youngest West End Producer Ameena Hamid. The cast includes musical theatre stars Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) and Aaron Teoh (But, I'm a Cheerleader) and well as Maiya Quansah Breed, Reggie Mccarthy, and Adrian Hansel.

Starry is a full-length musical by Matt Dahan and Kelly D'Angelo that's been in development since early 2017. The piece sold-out concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City and recently released a Concept Album which hit #14 on the iTunes Pop Charts.

Vincent van Gogh is perhaps one of the most famous artists in all the world, however the Dutch painter only found acclaim after his death. During his tumultuous life Vincent exchanged over 600 letters with his beloved brother Theo, whose wife, Jo Bogner Van-Gogh, compiled and had them published in 1914, raising the pair to prominence they never experienced in life. These intimate windows into Vincent's life and their relationship are now adapted for the stage in Starry.

Starry was created by musical theatre writing partnership Dahan and D'Angelo, otherwise known as composer and lyricist Matt Dahan and book writer and lyricist Kelly D'Angelo.

The workshop runs 28 March - 7 April with an closed industry showing on the Friday 8th April. This workshop is with a view to a World premiere production in 2023.

Workshop Company:

Cast:

Theo van Gogh - Dean John-Wilson Vincent van Gogh - Jamie Muscato

Jo Bonger - Maiya Quansah Breed Emile Bernard - Reggie Mccarthy

Toulouse Lautrec - Aaron Teoh Paul Gaugin - Adrian Hansel

Composer and lyricist: Matt Dahan Book writer and lyricist: Kelly D'Angelo

Director: Dean Johnson Choreographer: Nileeka Bose

Musical Director: Jordan Li-Smith Designer: Simon Kenny

Video & Projection Designer: George Reeve Casting Director: Sarah Jane Price

Stage Manager: Nick Egan Graphic design: Christopher D. Clegg

Producer: Ameena Hamid