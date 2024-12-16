SOMEBODY FEED PHIL 2025 Live UK Tour Dates On Sale Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning author, producer and creator of hit TV shows Phil Rosenthal has announced a live tour for 2025. The creator of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond' and ‘Somebody Feed Phil' is preparing to entertain audiences with 'An Evening With Phil Rosenthal'.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 16th December at 10am and will be available from https://comm.tix.to/PhilRosenthal.

An Evening With Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil will see the award-winning creator offer thought provoking insights into his incredible career which spans forty years in the entertainment industry.

Phil Rosenthal is the award-winning creator, executive producer, and host of the hit Netflix series ‘Somebody Feed Phil' as well as a 2x New York Times Best Selling Author. Rosenthal also created the hit CBS comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond” and served as the showrunner and executive producer for all nine years of the show's very successful run. During its original run, the show was nominated for over 70 Emmy Awards, and won 15 awards, including two for “Best Comedy Series” in 2003 and 2005. Rosenthal won the 2002 Writers Guild Award for “Excellence in Television Writing” for his “Italy” script.

‘Somebody Feed Phil' is one of Netflix's most popular food and travel shows and has garnered a cult-like following and released its seventh season earlier this year. Following its immense popularity, it has been renewed for an eighth season and is one of Netflix's longest unscripted series. This Emmy-nominated series combines Rosenthal's love of food and travel with his unique brand of humour and has become must-see TV for foodies, restaurateurs, travellers, and armchair enthusiasts all over the world. Rosenthal was recently nominated for a 2024 Critics' Choice Real TV Award, after winning Critics Choice Real TV Awards in 2022 and 2021 for “Best Travel/Adventure Show” and “Male Star of the Year” on behalf of the series. He also garnered a 2022 James Beard Award nomination for “Visual Media—Long Form.”

Following a resounding call from fans, Rosenthal created a companion book, ‘Somebody Feed Phil Book', which was released in the US on October 20th, 2022 - It immediately landed on the New York Times Best Seller list, which then led to a UK release in January 2023 and a multi-country tour selling out venues across the globe. During this time Rosenthal had the chance to connect face-to-face with his fans sharing insights into the ultimate collection of must-have recipes, never-before-heard stories, behind-the-scenes photos, and more from the first four seasons of the beloved series. And he can't wait to do it all over again for 2025!

Rosenthal has expanded his love of humour, food, and human connection by launching his first podcast “Naked Lunch,” in May 2022, which is live on Stitcher, SiriusXM's mobile app, and wherever podcasts are available. Co-hosted with his friend and longtime Rolling Stone journalist David Wild, each episode of this weekly talk-show podcast features a special, world-renowned guest to discuss what's going on in their lives – “an informal meeting of wits, minds and hearts” – while eating lunch from some of Phil's favourite local LA eateries.

Rosenthal's early writing credits include the comedy series “Down The Shore” and “Coach.” Rosenthal continued his philanthropic efforts in 2022, serving alongside Katie Couric and Jeff MacGregor as an executive producer of the documentary For Love And Life: No Ordinary Campaign. The film follows Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, a couple battling ALS and leading a revolutionary movement to help victims of the disease around the world. “For Love and Life” went on to win awards at the SXSW Film Festival, the Chicago International Film Festival, and the Virginia Film Festival.

APRIL 2025 TOUR DATES

02.04.2025 THE LONDON PALLADIUM LONDON

03.04.2025 BRIGHTON DOME BRIGHTON

04.04.2025 BIRMINGHAM TOWN HALL BIRMINGHAM

08.04.2025 PHILHARMONIC HALL LIVERPOOL

09.04.2025 MANCHESTER ACADEMY MANCHESTER

12.04.2025 02 ACADEMY GLASGOW

