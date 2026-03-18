SOLT and UK Theatres Respond To Government Decision On AI Copyright Policy

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The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre have responded to the UK Government’s decision to drop proposed artificial intelligence copyright changes that would have allowed companies to use copyrighted works without permission.

The proposed policy had included a text and data mining exception that raised concerns across the creative industries, with critics warning it would shift responsibility onto creators to safeguard their work. The Government has now confirmed it will not move forward with that approach.

SOLT and UK Theatre, alongside partners across the sector, had opposed the proposals, citing potential risks to copyright protections and the livelihoods of artists and creative workers. The organizations emphasized the importance of copyright to the theatre industry, which supports a broad network of writers, performers, designers, producers, and venues.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of SOLT and UK Theatre, said:

"We welcome the Government's decision to step back from proposals that would have been deeply damaging to creators, producers, and the wider theatre sector.

"Copyright is the foundation of our industry. It ensures that those who create work control how it is used and are properly remunerated.

"We appreciate the leadership of Baroness Kidron, as well as figures across the sector, including Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who have consistently championed the importance of protecting creative rights.

"We urge Government to go further and rule out any future approach that would weaken these protections or shift the burden onto creators, particularly freelancers and small organisations.

"This reset creates an opportunity to work together on a framework for AI that is based on transparency, consent, and licensing, supporting both innovation and the long-term sustainability of the UK's creative industries."

SOLT and UK Theatre stated they will continue to engage with the Government on future policy discussions around artificial intelligence and copyright.

Further data on the sector is available in the Theatre in the UK 2026 report at solt.co.uk.